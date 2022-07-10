Ex-South Carolina pitcher transferring to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former South Carolina pitcher Julian Bosnic announced Saturday he will transfer to Arkansas.

"Excited for the next opportunity!" Bosnic wrote on Twitter in a post that tagged the Razorbacks baseball account and the account of Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs. Reports indicated he entered the transfer portal June 28.

Bosnic, a 6-3, 218-pound left-hander, played one full season during four seasons at South Carolina. He missed the 2022 season with a flexor strain in his elbow, according to The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C.

The State reported Bosnic was expected to be one of the Gamecocks' top two weekend starters this season. It quoted South Carolina Coach Mark Kingston as saying Bosnic had "minor" surgery on his elbow in April that was expected to sideline him for four months.

In 2021, Bosnic was 4-2, had a 2.84 ERA and struck out 78 in 502/3 innings of mostly relief work. He held opponents to a .133 batting average and held SEC batters to a .127 average.

Bosnic allowed 1 unearned run and 4 walks during a 22/3-inning relief outing against the Razorbacks on April 23, 2021. Arkansas won the game 5-1 to win the series.

Bosnic was 2-0 and did not allow an earned run in 62/3 innings before the 2020 season was canceled due to the covid-19 outbreak. He missed the 2019 season with an injury.

At Berkley Prep in Lutz, Fla., Bonsic was a Perfect Game All-America honorable mention as a senior in 2018. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 16th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, but opted to return to South Carolina.

Bosnic is at least the fifth Division I transfer to commit to the Razorbacks this offseason. He joins Creighton outfielder Jared Wegner, UC-Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, Kansas second baseman Tavian Josenberger and Nebraska right-handed relief pitcher Koty Frank.