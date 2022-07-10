Farming family finds joy in work

There's a small window of opportunity for downtime for farmers when they are not selecting seed, sowing, fertilizing, planting and harvesting. That time varies during different seasons of the year depending on what is being grown. But when one asks the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year when they take a break, the response is along the lines of "Downtime, you say? What is that?"

Brett and Juli Stewart, who have been married for 10 years, haven't had much of a break since the birth of their first child five years ago and can't recall the last time they had a vacation -- but they aren't complaining about it one bit.

The couple has three children: Darla 5, Heidi 3 and Teddy 2, after being told they would never be able to have children.

"When we first got married and tried to have kids we were told we weren't going to be able to have kids so we decided to adopt," said Brett. "We pursued adoption and it took us quite a long time to get everything settled."

After going through the process of FBI clearances, home studies and finances, the young couple finally made it to the adoption list, but there was still quite a long wait.

"We were on the adoption list for four years almost," said Brett. "In the midst of waiting, the Lord blessed us with two biological children that we weren't supposed to have."

Grateful for their two daughters, Darla and Heidi, the couple received another blessing in October 2019 when their adopted son Teddy was born.

"Teddy's biological mom called and said she was going into labor," said Brett, who added that they excitedly drove to St. Louis in the middle of harvest. "We've had him since he was 15 minutes old. Now he is 2. His adoption was finalized six months after his birth."

During planting and harvest season, Juli holds down the fort as a stay-at-home mom.

From lunch runs, personal chauffeur, mom's taxi and paying farm bills, Juli says her role can become quite busy. With the farm being relatively close to the house, Brett said he will pop in often to see his wife for a few minutes or for a quick lunch.

"Once the kids are gone to bed and when his farm work ends, my farm work starts," said Juli, who added that she plays a small role in the farming operations. "My load is not very heavy right now because we've got three littles."

Brett said he involves Juli on the details of the farm operations and they go over farm bills together. They also collaborate on their plans and future goals.

For them, that alone time is valued, even if it is spent talking about farming.

"I really like to know how his day is going, what is going on, and what the challenges are," said Juli. "We also spend time together when the kids go to bed watching TV but sometimes the only time to see him is during the busy season, so we just get in the car and go to the farm and spend time together on the farm."

Juli said she will start homeschooling in the fall and plans on taking a heavier role on the farm when the kids get older so they will be able to learn skills on the farm and a work ethic.

"Right now, we just try to make farming fun for them," said Juli, pointing out how the kids enjoy riding the combine and tractor and eating ice cream out of the freezer at the shop. Both parents feel Teddy will join the next generation of farmers because of the love and excitement he displays while at the farm.

"We've been very deliberate about making sure the kids' perspective towards farming is in a good light. Too many times generational farmers, their children grow up with bitterness toward farming because their father or grandfather went through a really hard time and that's completely understandable," Brett said. "The advantage that we have as first-generation farmers is that we have not had to go through that yet. When we come home from the farm the kids have a positive outlook on farming. They enjoy the fact that their dad and their mom are farmers."

Outside of farming, the family loves gardening and being outdoors. Often being outdoors is just spent in the comfort of their own backyard where they also garden and play. While Brett loves to hunt and fish, Juli has taken interest in homestead activities.

"This year I made a goal to go chemical-free for our home and so I've been homemaking quite a bit of stuff like detergent, soap, shampoo, and deodorant," she said. "I enjoy that."

Their faith also keeps them busy, as the family is active at Southside Missionary Baptist Church in Star City.

Brett is the music director, musician, soloist and Sunday school teacher for young adults, and Juli is involved in the children's and music ministry.

Being together is what matters most and not having to spend a lot of money while together is the next important factor for Brett.

"We don't have to do things that cost us a lot of money to go and have fun," he said. "The kids don't know the difference. They think we're having fun so this must be fun."

Juli said that just having everyone home at the same time is good enough for her.

"We are so busy with three littles," she said. "We prayed so hard for kids and God said here are three at one time. I know this is just a phase in our life and then we'll get back to having more fun."

The Stewart family enjoys an afternoon of gardening in their backyard. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

