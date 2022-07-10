Farmington panel talks design standards, cul-de-sac rules

FARMINGTON -- The Planning Commission voted on a couple of items at its June 27 meeting, but it mainly discussed topics that included multifamily design standards, the city's cul-de-sac ordinance and connectivity standards for proposed developments.

The commission decided to require the developer for Wagon Wheel West to resubmit its preliminary plat because of changes in the layout of the subdivision.

In an email to the commission, city engineer Chris Brackett of KMS Engineering Integrity said the layout was significantly different and he wanted the commission to decide whether to allow it to go forward or review it again.

In addition, Brackett pointed out the subdivision has cul-de-sacs and the city does not allow these unless there is a compelling reason to have one.

Blake Murray with ESI Engineers told commissioners the layout looks very different because the subdivision has been turned 90 degrees for drainage to the detention pond but that the change was not a major one.

Commission member Chad Ball said he considered the change a significant one.

"I'm not comfortable thinking it's about the same, give or take," Ball said.

Commission member Bobby Wilson added, "I think this needs to come back."

Murray will have to submit the plat for technical review, and then the revised plat will be on the commission's July 25 agenda.

Wagon Wheel West will have 123 lots on 20 acres on the north side of Clyde Carnes Road.

The other action the commission took was to propose a change in the measuring criteria for lots on a cul-de-sac. A public hearing will be held on this change at the July 25 meeting.

The commission voted to change the criteria so that the width of a lot on a cul-de-sac is measured using the building setback and not the right of way.

Brackett recently said every city in Northwest Arkansas uses building setback to measure lots on cul-de-sacs. If the right of way is used as the measurement, then the lot widths are very large, Brackett said.

In other news, commission member Judy Horne showed photos of different multifamily units and said she believes the city needs to clarify and tighten up its design standards for multifamily developments.

Horne said she would like for the front of the units to have some interesting features, instead of looking the same for every unit. She said she would like to change the standards from 50% for the garage and 50% for the living portion to 40% garage and 60% housing.

"Do we want status quo?" Horne asked. "Could we not try to make a few changes? That's what I'm lobbying for."

Horne said she would like for the multifamily developments to look more like houses, rather than institutional type places.

"Some live in duplexes because they want to, and some live in duplexes because they have to. I believe they all deserve housing that is attractive, clean, safe and pleasant," she added.

Chairman Robert Mann asked commission members to look over the current design standards for further discussions at the commission's work session on July 18.

In discussing the cul-de-sac ordinance and proposed standards for connectivity, Mann said the commission needs to change its mindset so that whenever it sees a cul-de-sac on a preliminary plat, it requires the developer to explain why it is being proposed.

"Our target is not to have it," Mann said. "We really don't like cul-de-sacs. We really want connectivity."

The city's zoning code says cul-se-sacs are to be avoided at all times in order to alleviate any traffic problems. A cul-de-sac proposed within a subdivision will only be allowed if the developer can prove there is not another viable option. Partial cul-de-sacs are not to be used when streets make any change of direction.

Wilson argued that the commission has to be open if there's a reason for a cul-de-sac.

The proposed connectivity standards say a development shall provide multiple direct connections in its minor and collector on-site street system to and between local destinations, such as parks, schools and shopping, without requiring traffic to have to get out onto arterial streets.

Another section in the proposed standards would require a development to provide stub-out connections along each boundary that abuts land that could be developed in the future. This requirement could be waived if it is determined that a stub out is not feasible due to an unusual topical feature, existing development or another warranted reason.

The commission will continue to discuss the proposed connectivity standards at future work sessions or meetings.