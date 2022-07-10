Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave., P.O. Box 6408. Date of inspection June 29. The temperature of the water in the automatic dishwasher that uses hot water to sanitize did not get above 155.9 degrees F. The temperature of the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). Tomatoes (46 degrees F) and milk (48 degrees F) in the walk in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. No hot water observed at the front hand washing sink. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

• SONIC DRIVE IN, 3410 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 29. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Nonfood contact surface needs to clean. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• T'S PLACE, 3714 Camden Road. Date of inspection June 29. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed flour not in original container. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Observation: Observed trash cans with no lid. Trash can containing food residue shall have lids.

• ARBY'S, 5507 S. Olive St. Date of inspection June 28. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed trash cans with no lid. Trash cans shall have a lid when containing food residue and are not in continuous use.

• CHILI'S, 5511 Olive St. Date of inspection June 28. Food in the walk in cooler was not covered. Food shall be protected the from cross contamination by storing the food in packages, covered containers or wrappings. Food was removed and covered during time of inspection. Observed wiping cloths stored on the counters. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Equipment has accumulation of grease and residue. Corrective Action: The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Observation: Kitchen floor needs cleaning. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Facility needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Leakage of water from cooler. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 8420 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 28. Automatic dishwasher sanitizer is reading 0ppm on chlorine test strips. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. Consumer advisory not noted in menu. Inform CONSUMERS of the significantly increased RISK of consuming such FOODS by way of a DISCLOSURE and REMINDER using brochures, deli case or menu advisories, label statements, table tents, placards, or other effective written means.

• J&T FOOD AND CATERING, mobile, 35 Shirley St. Date of inspection June 28. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.