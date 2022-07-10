Fort Smith raises starting teacher salaries to compete with Northwest Arkansas





FORT SMITH -- The School District has reallocated roughly $4.5 million for certified staff salaries in the 2022-2023 school year. This raises the minimum teacher salary by 14.3%, from $38,500 last school year to $44,000 this school year, if they have only a bachelor's degree.

Pay for first-year teachers with a master's degree is increasing 12%, from $45,430 last school year to $50,900 this year.

The salary adjustment gets smaller for each year of experience a teacher has. For example, pay for a teacher with 20 years of experience and a bachelor's degree was $56,860 last year and $57,500 this year, a 1.1% difference.

On May 9, the School Board approved a teacher salary market adjustment proposed by district Chief Financial Officer Charles Warren in a 5-2 vote, with board members Troy Eckelhoff and Matt Blaylock opposed.

Warren said based on student growth for the upcoming year, roughly $500,000 of revenue was added to the salary schedule, which adds a step 22 for teachers with 21 years or more experience with a bachelor's degree receiving a $675 increase, or $58,175 salary.

Warren said this is the biggest teacher pay increase he's seen in his 13-year tenure, and probably the biggest increase the district has ever had. He said the structure of the salary adjustment helps Fort Smith stay competitive with school districts across the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. He said for future salaries, the board can approve overall percentage increases and/or add steps as funding allows.

"I can't speak for future boards and decisions they might support, but I can say from my role I'd be interested in continuing to look at adding additional steps as we're proposing tonight, and then additionally also adding to that base, which impacts that entire schedule and continues to help us be competitive with not only starting salary, but all levels of the schedule," Superintendent Terry Morawski said.

"I think it needs to be a larger discussion than just my opinion, but we have that discussion moving forward, and then every year we can hammer away at those goals, as opposed to having a brand new discussion about salary," he said.

Warren used Bentonville Public Schools as an example, explaining that their teacher pay structure is based on linear percentages because they've already restructured their plan similar to what he proposed for Fort Smith.

Janet Schwanhausser, Bentonville's deputy superintendent, said the Bentonville School Board has approved a series of raises since 2019. When combined with the annual step raises, most staff experienced increases of 2.3%, 2.3%, 3.8%, and 3.3% from 2019 to 2022, respectively. In addition, all staff members have received a 1.2% bonus, capped at $1,000, both of the last two years.

Bentonville's base teacher pay is $48,755 for first-year teachers. The district's plan goes up to 26 steps, with teachers with 25 or more years experience receiving a base salary of $61,573.

Rogers Public Schools' base salary is $48,000 and goes to 31 steps.

The Fayetteville School District approved a base salary in January of $50,000 for first-year teachers, effective this month.

Springdale School District has the highest base salary for teachers in the state for the 2022-2023 school year, recently raising wages by $1,500 to $50,282 for first-year teachers. It is also the state's largest district with about 21,800 students, 1,800 certified staff and 1,000 classified employees as of last fall.

Under Act 170 of 2019, the minimum teacher salary was $34,900 for the 2021-2022 school year. It is increasing to $36,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Ryan Gray, president of Fort Smith Education Association and a reading teacher at Ramsey Middle School for 16 years, agreed that the market adjustment helps bring the district closer to other comparable starting teacher pay, but that he doesn't think adding step 22 is enough to reward veteran teachers for the dedication they've showed the district and our students, especially through the difficult circumstances of the past few years.

"The administration and our school board have assured our veteran teachers that their goal moving forward will be to reward them, and I hope to see them follow through with those promises when salary talks begin with the Personnel Policy Committee next school year," he said.

"It was an issue that needed to be addressed, but the sticking point for many veteran teachers is that the problem wasn't created overnight, so it didn't need fixed right now at the expense of veteran teachers," Gray added. "I appreciate the district's willingness to recognize the problem and propose a solution, but much of the controversy could have been avoided with clearer communication with staff and more teacher input."

A Fort Smith Public Schools logo displays on the side of a maintenance vehicle on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Sunnymede Elementary School in Fort Smith.



