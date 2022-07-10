Fort Smith’s Parrot Island Waterpark provides cool reprieve for River Valley attendees

FORT SMITH -- Summer activities such as swimming are becoming extremely popular to stay cool with area temperatures expected to be in the high-90s and low 100s throughout the rest of the month.

Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith opened for the 2022 season May 14, with operators expecting record attendance this year.

"It's going great," said Lauren Mathis, the water park's director of sales and advertising. "This has been one of our best seasons yet. All the guests are loving the new additions to the season calendar, the live entertainment, the mermaids on the weekends, the fire shows at the dark waters."

Parrot Island is jointly owned by the City of Fort Smith and Sebastian County, and operated by American Resort Management Inc. of Erie, Pa, who takes 5% of the gross income as compensation. The park cost roughly $9.8 million to build, and opened in 2015.

County Judge David Hudson told the county Quorum Court in a February meeting that the park saw a net gain of $285,070 in 2021. This was the result of the park taking in more than $1.8 million in revenue against more than $1.5 million in expenses. Parrot Island ended 2021 with a balance of $429,253.

Mathis said Thursday the park hasn't seen a rise in attendance due to the weather yet, but employees are taking measures to ensure everyone is hydrated, wearing sunscreen and staying cool.

"I feel like it's really a destination that we have here in Fort Smith," Mathis said. "We have our concession stand, we have ice cream, we have entertainment, we have a Flow Rider that's the only one in the region, we have something for everyone, essentially. So it's an all around fun place to be during the summer."

The outdoor water park features the region's only two-person tube slide; a wave pool and lazy river; along with four twisting and turning water slides; an activity pool; and a themed children's aquatic play area. It also has a variety of amenities including party pavilions, cabana rentals, food and beverage concessions, 800 deck and lounge chairs, over 250 water tubes and expansive grass lawns for relaxing.

This year will also be the first full season for the O'Hana Highway Tube Slide. At nearly 40 feet tall, the open flume slide sends riders sloshing high up the sides while being swung through three 360-degree turns. It can be ridden by individuals or pairs.

"It's been very popular," Mathis said.

The water park's location at Ben Geren Park means visitors are also close to miniature golf, go-karts, playground equipment, outdoor picnic areas and pavilions, softball and soccer fields, tennis courts, a 1.5-mile fitness and circuit walking trail, two 18-hole disc golf courses, over 8 miles of paved bike trails, 11 miles of mountain bike trails and a 27-hole county golf course.

Returning attendee Nicole McKinney said she tries to get to the water park at least once each summer, and she enjoys the splash pool because it's very kid friendly.

New attendee Christina Nuckolls said she definitely wants to come back, and she enjoys the lazy river while the five kids she brought with her play.

Parrot Island Manager Drew Peterson said in May the park's first year drew in roughly 95,000 attendees, with the 2021 season drawing 89,000 after having limited capacity in 2020 because of covid-19. He said preseason passes this year already have surpassed 2021, with the waterpark predicted to have between 100,000 to 120,000 attendees.

Parrot Island is bringing back fan-favorite activities, in addition to some new ones, to help boost attendance.

Returning events include Military Day on July 23 and First-Responders Day on Saturday , with active-duty members receiving free admission, and their immediate family members receiving a 50% discount.

Educators are newly recognized this year with their own appreciation day July 30, and there's one final Girl Scout Day on Thursday featuring reduced pricing for park entry for the girls and their families.

Dark Water swim nights have additional days this year, and there will also be several days designated as Back to School Splash.

"It's really going great so far this season, and I think the rest of the season is going to be a great one," Mathis said.

Behr Elmore, 7 (front), and Cruz Barber, 7, ride the O'Hana Highway Tube Slide on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith. GO to nwaonline.com/220710Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

