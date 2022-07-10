Four-run fourth propels Travelers





The Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 5-2 on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock thanks to a four-run fourth inning.

The Travelers batted through the lineup in the fourth inning with Jake Scheiner opening with a double to center field. Two batters later, Cade Marlowe became the second baserunner with a single.

Patrick Frick brought in the first run of the inning on a single to right field, which was followed by singles from Jake Anchia and Kaden Polcovich. A bases-loaded walk to Connor Hoover gave Arkansas a 5-0 lead after four innings.

Anchia was also responsible for bringing home Arkansas' first run on a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Marlowe in the second inning.

Travelers Manager Collin Cowgill was ejected for the first time this season in the bottom of the first inning after arguing with home plate umpire Pete Talkington that Kaden Polcovich should have been safe on a play at home plate that would have scored the game's first run. Travs reliever Scott Boches was also ejected by third-base umpire Ty Krauss.

Arkansas starter Emerson Hancock (2-2), the Seattle Mariners' No. 5 prospect, was recently named as Seattle's representative to the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.

In his first start since being selected, Hancock went 5 ⅔ innings, allowing 1 run on 6 hits and 2 walks while striking out 5.

Springfield starter Connor Lunn (2-4) was pulled from the game following Arkansas' four-run fourth inning, having allowed 5 runs on 7 hits and 2 walks.

The Cardinals' bullpen managed to keep the Travelers' offense quiet, pitching four scoreless innings in relief of Lunn.

Springfield scored its first run in the fifth inning on a single by Mike Antico. The Cardinals scored in the seventh inning, scoring on a wild pitch from Travelers reliever Blake Weiman.

Arkansas was active on the base paths as seven of its nine hitters recorded hits, and all nine reached base. They also stole four bases against Lunn and catcher Aaron Antonini. Marlowe was thrown out by Antonini in the fifth inning trying for a fifth stolen base for the Travs.

Travs reliever Michael Stryffeler, who entered having allowed one run in his past 14 appearances, came in for the eighth and ninth innings and secured his 13th save of the season.

The Travelers' improved to 12-4 against the Cardinals this season.



