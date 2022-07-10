Friedland named Bella Vista Arts Council’s featured artist for July





BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Arts Council has announced painter Howard Friedland as its featured artist for July.

Friedland will be honored at a public reception from 5-7:30 p.m. July 21 in the community room at the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place.

Friedland has painted, taught and exhibited extensively in numerous states in the U.S., as well as Mexico, France, Italy, England, Spain, Portugal, Croatia and China, according to the council. His work is featured in many private and corporate collections around the world, including museums in China.

Friedland has won many top awards from national and international art associations such as Best of Show at the Oil Painters of America National Exhibition and Silver Medal and Artist Choice Awards at the American Impressionist Society National Show, according to the council. He was also designated as Master Painter by both of those organizations. He has been the featured speaker and demonstrator at the Plein Air Convention and Expo several times.

"The challenge for me is always to see the world with fresh eyes and respond spontaneously to the beauty before me," Friedland said. "I study the color relationships and try to note them as best as I can. When the painting is viewed close up, you can see the many colorful brush strokes. As you step further away, the brush strokes disappear, and your eye pulls the whole painting together.

"That is what the magic of painting is about for me. This allows the viewers to use his or her imagination and participate in the painting."



