From the outset

Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding had a pretty good sense of what his Patriots would soon be getting when he got a look at Horace Mann Middle School's team six years ago.

Current University of Arkansas redshirt freshman Landon Rogers was under center, tossing passes to now-Ole Miss linebacker Jaylon White. A little deeper in the backfield was running back James Jointer, approaching 5-10 and 165 pounds as a seventh grader.

"It's obvious when you go to a game," Bolding said. "[They were] just that much better than everybody else."

Bolding was on the money, spotting three future SEC players on that field as Jointer will join Rogers this fall at Arkansas. The 6-0, 205-pound tailback was not only the No. 8 prospect in the state, per 247Sports, but he was a consensus 3-star recruit and ranked among the top 50 running backs in the nation.

Going elsewhere was an option, with 30 schools, including representatives from all five power conferences, vying for Jointer's services. But there was always a pull from the Hogs.

"I was coached and trained by a lot of Arkansas alumni -- Jay Wright, Joe Adams -- and [Darren McFadden] started reaching out to me in ninth grade when I first got offered," Jointer said. "It kind of rubbed off on me. The goal was to play in college, but as I got older, I was like, 'OK, I think I want to stay home.' "

Jointer gives Arkansas another power back to bolster a rushing offense that led the SEC with 227.8 yards per game last season. He bounced back from a torn ACL to run for more than 1,100 yards as a junior at Parkview, then tallied better than 1,300 last season.

Although his chances as a receiver were limited in the Patriots' run-first attack, Jointer averaged 15.4 yards per reception and has the ability to provide some dynamism out of the backfield.

Unprompted, Bolding called Jointer his best tackler on his defense . When asked a second time, just to confirm the Parkview head coach wasn't forgetting his SEC-caliber defender, Bolding backed it up.

"Jaylon [White] was certainly good in the open field," he said. "In the box and in that area where they would play, without a doubt [James was better]."

Jointer enrolled at Arkansas early, diving into the Razorbacks' playbook. He added that seeing Raheim Sanders' success last season as a true freshman pushed him toward spending the spring in Fayetteville, and said he hopes it'll allow him to impress Arkansas' coaches in fall camp.

Bolding said he wants to see Jointer add flexibility, and Jointer is already adding a little deliberation.

"In high school ... sometimes you can kind of just get the ball and go," Jointer said. "Towards the end of spring, as I got more patient, it benefited me."