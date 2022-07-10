FYI: Opera in the Ozarks, T2, books and more

July 10 (Sunday)

Book Signing -- With Gayla Edwards, author of "Frankie, Nancy, and Rose on the Mountain," noon to 2 p.m., Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pearlsbooks.com

Mountain Street Stage -- Daniel Bennett Group, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tattoo You -- Design your own tattoo, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

"Miss You Like Hell" -- When a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager agrees to take a road trip with her free-spirited Latina mother, neither can imagine where it will take them, by the co-creator of "In the Heights," extended through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

"FLEX" -- Women's basketball in a small Southern town in a new script by Arkansas playwright Candrice Jones, 7:30 p.m. except Saturday & Sunday, when there is also a 2 p.m. matinee, through July 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$61. theatre2.org.

July 11 (Monday)

Landscape Your Yard to Stop Stormwater -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "The Sisters Brothers" by Patrick Dewitt, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Heidi's Guide to Four Letter Words" by Tara Sivec and Andi Arndt, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Seed Savers -- Film & discussion, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

July 12 (Tuesday)

NWA Letter Writing Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Glass Hotel" by Emily St. John Mandel, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "American Spy" by Lauren Wilkinsono, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cosi fan tutte," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 13 (Wednesday)

Book Signing -- With Ashley Clontz, author of "Giraffe, What Do You Eat?," 10:30-11:30 a.m., Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pearlsbooks.com.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lake Writers & Poets -- 12:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"Mariposa/Butterfly" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Pinocchio" -- Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Theater Play -- With Simone Cottrell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

All About Sharks -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

July 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "The Conjure-Man Dies" by Rudolph Fisher, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Conversation -- Virginia Jaramillo and Carmen Herrera, 1 p.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Author Chat -- With Mary Pope Osbourne, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

And the Author Is ... Book Club -- Author Marie Benedict, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 & 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Animals in Art, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Creature from the Black Lagoon," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

"Redoubt" -- A film by Matthew Barney, 7 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free but tickets required. themomentary.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- Broadway Cabaret, 7:30 p.m., Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $40. opera.org.

July 15 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "James and the Giant Peach," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July Drink & Draw -- 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Opening performance with Danny Simmons, Vernon Reid and Dwayne Dolphin, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "A Little Night Music," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

"Xanadu" -- Presented by Future School of Fort Smith, 7:30 p.m. July 15-16, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. eventbrite.com/e/xanadu.

July 16 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Ocean Adventures: Meet Dory's best friend, the white shark, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Symphony of NW Arkansas -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Introductory artist talk with Valerie Cassel Oliver, 10 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Meditation and Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Watercolor Class -- With Susan Blackwood, 11 a.m..-1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. Reserve your spot by calling 855-1753.

The Dirty South Weekend -- ADAMA Artist Talks with Fahamu Pecou, 11:30 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pop-Up Museum -- Sharks, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- 1 & 4 p.m., Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. Festival pass $50. themomentary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Artist Talk with Nick Cave, 2 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Extraction of Salt From Water by Caddo Indians -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- SLAB Car Culture Conversation, 3:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Hip-Hop Artist Conversation, 5 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "La rondine," 7:30 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

Run the Jewels -- With Big Boi, 8 p.m., Momentary Green at the Momentary in Bentonville. $68-$150. themomentary.org.

July 17 (Sunday)

The Dirty South Weekend -- Drop-In Artist Talks, all day, main galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dive In! To Weekend Movies -- "Aquaman," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

The Dirty South Weekend -- Walker Landing Performances hosted by Big Piph, 1-5 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Dylan Blackthorn, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Signing -- With Nicole Donoho, author of "Jazzy Bear and the Hurtful Words" and "Solly Bear and the Broken Mirror," noon to 2 p.m., Pearl's Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. pearlsbooks.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Cosi fan tutte," 3 p.m., OIO Theater in Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595, opera.org.

On Show

Private Classes -- For four to 10 people, including pinch pot, troll head nightlight, polymer clay creatures, clay bunny, clay dog or cat and big mouth clay creature, $25 per person & up, Terra Studios in Durham. Private tours are also being offered. 643-3185 or usingart.org.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"QUEER" -- An exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity, through July 30, Fenix Arts, 150 W. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. Free. 530-6023, fenixarts.org.

"Let's Talk: Art of the West" -- Through Sept. 12, Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Divided Landscape" -- European American artists painted a version of the world they wanted others to see. What has been left out – the footprints, fences, military trenches, deeds, handshakes, broken treaties, and blood – tells a darker, more accurate story, through Sept. 25, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

