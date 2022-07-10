OPINION | LET'S TALK: Getting Z’s best with dark room





I've always been one of those weirdies who thought it was OK to go to sleep (when I can go to sleep) with "something on."

Often, that's an online smooth-jazz station that Hubby or I will allow to play on our phones, using the jazz station as a free Calm app. Or, since the radio stations tend to cut off on us, I'll loop the many Paul Hardcastle cuts I obtained by way of iTunes.

But more often than not, when Dre's up late, it will be the TV and/or a lamp that's on when I nod off. Even though I know that chances are I will not see the end of the show or movie that's playing, I feel this strange need to leave the TV blaring — and even sometimes lie and tell Dre "Yes" when he comes in and asks, "Are you watching that?" or "No" when he asks, "Do you want me to turn that off?"

As it turns out, science is showing that one of the worst things I can do for my health is use a night light ... of any kind.

Not only does not getting enough sleep cause all kinds of health problems, but if you sleep with the lights on, or even with a small amount of light, it could be curtains for you, according to a recent study. (And I don't mean "curtains" as in what you should have on your bedroom windows to, well, keep out light.)

According to a CNN story, "sleeping for only one night with a dim light, such as a TV set with the sound off, raised the blood sugar and heart rate of healthy young people participating in a sleep lab experiment" by Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "The dim light entered the eyelids and disrupted sleep despite the fact that participants slept with their eyes closed."

The heart rate usually drops during sleep; if it stays elevated, that's a risk factor for heart disease and untimely death.

An NPR story on the study concurs, its writer noting that "many Americans sleep in a room that's punctuated with some form of artificial light — whether it's coming from a TV, a jumble of electronics or an intrusive streetlight."

During the sleep study, the group sleeping with the light not only had elevated heart rates, they had increased insulin resistance by morning, "meaning they had more trouble getting their blood sugar into a normal range." That's Type II diabetes kind of stuff there.

Articles pushing the harmful effects of sleeping with the light on predated the study results, of course. The Sleep Foundation (sleepfoundation.org) chimed in on this with an April article: "As a general rule, it is best to sleep in as much darkness as possible. Pitch darkness reduces potential distractions and disruptions to sleep."

So staying healthy is not just about avoiding smokes and booze, keeping one's weight and stress level down. Light, which we've heard all our lives is a good thing to the point that we need to get out on a sunny day and get our vitamin D on, is the enemy when it comes to trying to catch some Z's.

But my initial alarm reading this was pushed aside the night of July 4, when I drifted off on the couch to a second viewing that evening of the 1996 movie "Independence Day." Worse, I had my contacts in. I woke up with my eyeballs sticking to the back of my head ... and the sleep study on my mind. I feared I'd taken years off my life in just those few hours (no, I didn't get eight hours of sleep, either).

Having turned 60 and already come to the realization that I can't go clubbing all night, eat only pizza or walk around all day in stripper heels, I'm dealing with the added realization that I've got to get serious about sleep, both in getting enough of it and getting enough of it in pitch darkness.

I hope you, too, have come to that realization if you, too, like to leave Jimmy Fallon on the TV or your iPhone screen light on soft when you bed down. You need the Disney-villain kind of darkness. The kind of darkness that the kids in your elementary school gave a collective "Ooooo" reaction to whenever the teacher turned off the classroom lights just before rolling some type of educational film footage. The kind of darkness you want in the room if it's your wedding night, you've heretofore had one of those relationships in which you and your now-spouse had foregone seeing each other in the buff, and now you're afraid said spouse will be disappointed at that first look.

And here's hoping that the health you preserve while sleeping in that total darkness isn't snatched away by the possible results of your hitting your foot or knee on something during a middle-of-the-night stumble to the bathroom.

