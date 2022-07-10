• Carolyn Bryant Donham, who accused Emmett Till, a Black teenager, of making improper advances before his 1955 murder, was visited at a North Carolina senior living facility by protesters who want her arrested on accusations of kidnapping on an unserved warrant recently discovered in a basement of a Mississippi courthouse.

• Osmania Perez of Lehigh Acres, Fla., is sought by federal authorities investigating the exportation of stolen high-priced outboard engines through a Miami-area freight company.

• Toni Coffman was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $861,000 restitution for leading a scheme to hack credit card terminals and defraud merchant accounts of medical and dental businesses in 13 Northern California cities, officials said.

• Debbie Cress, the supervisor of the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico that was damaged by wildfires in early April, has been temporarily assigned to serve for four months as acting deputy chief of staff in the office of U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore in Washington, D.C.

• Stephen Limbaugh, a federal judge in Missouri, dismissed a civil lawsuit filed in April 2020 by Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt that blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, faulting the suit "for the lack of subject matter jurisdiction," according to the 38-page ruling.

• Christopher Rice, a research scientist in the Center for Drug Discovery at the University of Georgia, said the rare brain-eating amoeba infecting a Missourian is "the worst parasite in the world that we know of because it causes such devastating pathology."

• Mostafa Tajzadeh, an activist who has criticized high-ranking Iranian officials, was arrested and charged with "gathering [to protest] and conspiracy to act against the country's security," the semiofficial Fars news agency reported.

• Josh Harris, a Republican candidate for Pierce County, Wash., Council, acted in self defense when he shot at a man driving a vehicle at him in a wooded area in Tacoma, an investigation by the Kitsap County sheriff's office determined.

• Nancy Gonzalez, a fashion designer who reportedly crafted handbags for Salma Hayek and Britney Spears, was arrested in her hometown of Cali, Colombia, and faces extradition to the United States on charges of smuggling hundreds of crocodile handbags, Colombian prosecutors said.