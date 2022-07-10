Interstate 30 construction requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

Road construction work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require some lane closures starting Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be affected in the following places:

Daytime closures

(8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

• Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• Second Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock.

• Third Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock.

Overnight closures

(8 p.m.-5 a.m.)

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Interstate 630 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct traffic to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

• Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street in Little Rock.

• Third Street (full closure) between Ferry and Collins streets in Little Rock.

• Sixth Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detour signs will direct motorists to use the Ninth Street bridge or Third Street.