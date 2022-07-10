ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Jazz trio to debut new album at Fayetteville library





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Jazz album debut

Jazz saxophonist Daniel Bennett and his Daniel Bennett Group (Koko Bermejo on drums and keyboard and Kevin Hailey on bass) mark the release of their album "New York Nerve," 2 p.m. today as part of the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. Admission is free. Call (479) 856-7000 or visit faylib.org/event/6633357.

Trombone choir

The Texas Tech University Trombone Choir will perform at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St., Conway. The program for the 12-member student/faculty ensemble includes "Seven Bagatelles" by Frigyes Hidas, "Uprising" by Darion Jackson, "A Giant's Tale" by Steven Verhelst and two works by choir members: "Un Reve de Toi," "In Memory of Gloria Jean Decker," by Dominick Casadonte and "Symphonic Poem No. 1," "Abuelita" by Matthew Ramirez. Admission is free. Email jason@conwayfumc.org.

ART & EXHIBITS: Apple vinegar exhibit

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar," a look at the apple cider vinegar industry in Benton County in the late 1800s and early 1900s, goes on display Saturday in the Collections Gallery of the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

The exhibit, up through Dec. 31, features newly acquired artifacts from the Rogers Vinegar Co. plant that were donated to the museum in 2020, including an antique workbench, coopering tools for making wooden barrels and historic bottles and memorabilia related to the apple cider vinegar industry.

Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

ETC.: 'Discover the Park'

City of Benton Parks & Recreation invites everyone to "Discover the Park," 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Tyndall Park, 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. At 1 p.m., the Museum of Discovery puts on an "Awesome Science" presentation with liquid nitrogen and vortex cannon demonstrations; at 1:30, the park will host a petting zoo, face painting and a scavenger hunt; and at 2:30, BigPoppaBubble will put together a show featuring bubbles of different shapes and sizes. Admission is $5. Email kaleb.turner@bentonar.org.

Puppeteer performs

Puppeteer Lela Bloom and her Blooming Puppets will engage in storytelling, live music and interactive interpretations of popular picture books at the William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock, 10 a.m. Tuesday as part of the library's "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit NLRLibrary.org.



