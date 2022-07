NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- Latin Grammy nominated artist Gina Chavez will headline the Argenta Vive Music Series on July 22.

The free outdoor concert will be held at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The city is encouraging those interested in attending to bring their own seats, as seating will be limited. Chavez was nominated for best pop/rock album at the 2020 Latin Grammys. She is also a 12-time Austin Music Award winner, according to a news release.