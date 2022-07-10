Lincoln hires first full-time firefighter

LINCOLN -- A former Lincoln City Council member has been hired as the city's first full-time firefighter.

The department now has two full-time employees, Chief Thomas Pinder Jr. and firefighter Gary Eoff.

Eoff, who started with the department on June 1, will attend school to be certified as an emergency medical technician and go to the Arkansas Fire Training Academy next year.

Eoff started his firefighter career in 1996 as a volunteer with the Plumerville Fire Department. He moved to Lincoln from Morrilton in 2006 and served as a Lincoln volunteer firefighter from 2006 to 2013, when he resigned for safety reasons because of his full-time position with the U.S. Army National Guard in Lincoln.

Eoff served 22 years, 7 months on active duty and almost 34 years in all with the National Guard.

Eoff said he applied for the Lincoln firefighter position because he likes helping the community. He was appointed to the City Council on Oct. 13, 2014, to fill a position vacated earlier in the year by Carla Holcroft, who resigned due to job changes.

Eoff resigned from his Ward 3 position on the council in February, and the council accepted his resignation at its March meeting. In all, Eoff served just over seven years on the council.

He said that being a firefighter is another way to serve the community.

"It was at the right time. I was retiring from active duty and could work for the city," Eoff said.

Pinder said six people applied for the firefighter position and a committee interviewed four candidates. Pinder then interviewed the top two candidates, Eoff and Tyler Franks.

Pinder said Eoff was selected for the position based on a point system so there would not be any bias and it would be fair across the board.

One of Pinder's goals for the Fire Department is to provide 24-hour coverage so that a full-time firefighter is at the station every day.