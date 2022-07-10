LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Zoo admission $1 through Tuesday | ‘Lawyers in the Library’ returns | Scott to open campaign office

Zoo admission $1 through Tuesday

Admission to the Little Rock Zoo will cost $1 and parking will be free today through Tuesday in a sponsorship with Hiland Dairy called "Hiland Dairy Dollar Week," the zoo announced Thursday.

Additionally, Hiland products will be on sale for $1, according to a zoo news release.

"Hiland Dairy is an annual sponsor of the Zoo and has committed nearly $800,000 to the Zoo in the form of cash sponsorships and in-kind product donations over the last thirteen years," the release said. "Hiland has again renewed its annual commitment to the Zoo in in-kind product and with a cash sponsorship."

Lawyer program returns to library

The Central Arkansas Library System will partner with the Center for Arkansas Legal Services for "Lawyers in the Library," an opportunity for attendees to hear presentations on legal topics and get advice.

The program is returning this week after a two-year hiatus, according to a recent library news release.

In a statement included with the release, Mark Christ, the library system's head of adult programming, said that the last time the event was held officials "were able to help more than fifty people get personalized legal advice."

"For many of the patrons we serve, this access is invaluable," Christ added. (Christ is married to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Deputy Managing Editor Kim Christ.)

The slate of events includes a presentation on public benefits Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Sue Cowan Williams Library and a Sept. 19 session on the sealing of criminal records at 2 p.m. at the Max Milam Library in Perryville.

For more information, visit cals.org/event.

Mayor to open campaign office

Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s reelection campaign will hold a grand opening for a campaign office from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Scott wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"We'll celebrate our opening with a ribbon-cutting, enjoy good music and food, and hit the ground running as we unite for re-election this November!" Scott wrote.

The event will be held at 1124 S. Battery St., according to the Scott campaign's website.

The 38-year-old Scott is seeking a second term. The first round of voting in the mayoral contest will take place Nov. 8, and if no candidate achieves at least 40% of the vote, a runoff election will be held in December between the top two vote-getters.

Greg Henderson and Steve Landers Sr. have said they also intend to seek the mayor's office.