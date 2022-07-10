Local notes: Free cyber security class July 16

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is offering "Storytelling Through the Five Senses," a workshop by Jennifer Moore. The five senses are part of the shared human experience; incorporating them into one's writing can be a powerful way for a writer to connect with readers. The workshop is from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 28 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The class fee is $25, and all proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

"Storytelling Through the Five Senses" will teach participants how to weave evocative, sensory detail into their writing. The instructor will share the science behind why sensory storytelling is uniquely powerful.

Information: writerscolony.org/events.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.

Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories.

Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31:

• Bella Vista: noon-4 p.m. July 21, First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 26, New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road

• Bentonville: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14, McLarty Daniel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2201 S.E. Moberly Lane; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15, St. Stephens Catholic Church, 1300 N.E. J St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18, Bentonville Fire and Police, 800 S.W. A St.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 26, Bentonville Plaza, 609 S.W. Eighth St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 29, Bentonville Church of Christ, 708 N. Walton Blvd.

• Centerton: 12:30-5:30 p.m. July 18, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 950 Seba Road

• Rogers: 10 1.m.-2 p.m. July 11, Frisco Station Mall, 100 N. Dixieland Road; noon-5 p.m. July 12, Rogers Christian Church, 2501 West Oak St.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 19, Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19, and noon-4 p.m. July 20, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut; 12:30-5:30 p.m. July 20, Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 East Locust St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 21, Everest Rehabilitation Hospital, 4313 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.; noon-5 p.m. July 25, Kellogg, 5111 W JB Hunt Drive, Suite 100

• Jasper: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22, Jasper High School, 600 School St.

• Farmington: noon-5 p.m. July 28, Farmington Junior High, 278 West Main St.

• Fayetteville: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11, Fayetteville Athletic Club, 2920 East Zion Road; 1-5 p.m. July 18, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 21, Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 East Huntsville Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 22, Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 East Huntsville Road

• Springdale: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14, Knights of Columbus Hall, 267 N. Barrington Road; 12:30-5:30 p.m. July 15, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Springdale, 6738 Lynch's Prairie Court; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 31, St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1386 S West End St.

Information: redcrossblood.org or call (800-) 733-2767.

Cyber Security Class

A free cyber security class on "Understanding the Dangers of Social Media" will be presented by Gregg Robbins from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 16 at the First Presbyterian Church of Rogers library, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers.

Learn how to defend yourself and your family on the internet. "Understanding the Dangers of Social Media" explores how social media manipulates us, invades our privacy, and who uses that information.

No special technical skills are required; the presentation is for a broad audience and is suitable for middle school age and above. Open question-and-answer time will follow the presentation.

The instructor, Gregg Robbins, runs the corporate security program for Watco Companies, which is a $1.3 billion transportation and logistics company based out of Pittsburg, Kan., with more than 400 office locations in four countries. Besides being in charge of the cyber security program for Watco, he is a speaker on a variety of cyber security topics at both local schools and events as well as national events and conferences.

Class space is limited.

Information: fpcrogers.com.