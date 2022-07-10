Make your town more livable

We all have favorite destinations, and among mine is a birthday trip to the Alluvian Hotel in Greenwood, Miss.. That's a notch up from going to work or school, but the Alluvian is not a living destination.

Over the years we have changed our living destinations for various reasons, and most of them have had to do with the location of my work. Early in my career as an oil and gas exploration geologist, I went to live where the company told me I was to live.

Those locations turned out to be Kingsville, Texas; Benghazi, Libya; and Corpus Christi, Texas. I quit Exxon primarily because I could see a move to Houston coming. We had been in and out of Houston many times during the 12 years before we moved back to El Dorado, and we sure didn't consider Houston, a mega-city, a living destination.

We finally made our decision of where to live, and that sent us back to El Dorado, where we re-connected with family and friends. However, the mid-Southern moderate climate was a significant part of our decision, and when we decided to leave Corpus Christi, we checked out several other such towns and almost moved to one of them: Columbus, Miss.

According to our preferences, there is a sweet spot--at least climate-wise--that we find attractive. Corpus Christi, which has a year-round moderately warm climate, strongly influenced by humid wind off the Gulf, is perfect for some folks, but not Vertis and me. We grew up in a climate where we have four seasons, and a Thanksgiving trip home with a walk in an Arkansas autumn forest convinced us we belonged back in the mid-South.

Living in a part of the country with four distinct seasons is preferable to an endless summer or a frigid winter. Vertis will tell you I'm a summer person, and a few years back I managed to play tennis when El Dorado set a nationally high temperature record. But sometime after Labor Day, when I step out my back door and feel the first cool air of fall, I smile. I feel the same way when a rare January snow happens to fall, and when the first jonquils of spring bloom.

But it's not just the climate that makes what I call a "sweet spot" place to live. Houston's climate is not that removed from south Arkansas', but to me it's not a living destination. I still travel there, and my business would improve if I lived there, but the congestion, noise, and problems caused by its huge population puts this mega-city well down on my list.

If you live in a small town there are amenities that you don't have, and you must weigh them against daily living. I love to visit New York City, go to nice restaurants, and drop into Birdland for some jazz, but I'm willing to give it up as a living destination to walk down the sidewalk here in El Dorado, nod or say "good morning" to neighbors, drive across town in a few minutes, and live in the city limits with a small pond and trees, enjoying peace and quiet.

Small- to medium-sized mid-South towns are the natural sweet spots in America. Because of their location, they don't have earthquakes, wildfires, or hurricanes, and have distinct seasons.

Many of them aren't growing, but if they play their cards right, they can come up with a winning combination that results in livability. The attractiveness is there, but in many of these municipalities it is being ignored.

Nationwide, there are thousands of early retirees who are looking for a living destination in which to retire. Several million others have been added by the pandemic; with modern technology they can work anywhere.

You would be foolish to think your sweet-spot town wouldn't be better off if you attracted some of these folks to move into your community. However, just being a small- to medium-size town isn't enough. For years many of these towns have been overly influenced by the jobs card: jobs, jobs, jobs and jobs at any cost. It's time to play the livability card, and the jobs will come.

Let's shuffle the deck and see if we can find any aces to play. The first aces should focus on critical infrastructure such as great schools, good food and entertainment, as well as an inviting atmosphere. However, you may have great schools and some fine restaurants, but if your town doesn't look like a winner, it will be perceived to be a loser, and those folks won't come. Perception is reality.

These towns should focus on empty, rundown buildings, especially in their downtowns, and put ordinances on the books that mandate renovating or selling those buildings. Almost every downtown in the state has these buildings, and most of them are just sitting there, giving the impression that the entire town is deteriorating. Progressive cites have zoning laws to prevent this.

One of the easiest and least expensive ways to improve the looks of your town is to plant trees, and not only downtown. A few years back Clara Jones, Vertis and I started a planting drive and got over 5,000 crape myrtles planted in the city limits of El Dorado. Those gorgeous, blooming trees add to El Dorado's livability. And please! For God's sake don't do crape murder and prune them to death.

A city's property is never neutral. It either adds or takes away. Our Arkansas towns have so much going for them, but trashy streets, bare parking lots, and rundown buildings are driving away prospective new residents. Our towns can pull themselves up by their bootstraps if they just will.

Until the citizens of the community take full responsibility, our national sweet-spot towns won't reach their potential.

