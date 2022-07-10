Police beat: Man gets 9 charges from FBI drug raid

Man gets 9 charges from FBI drug raid

A Little Rock man faced numerous gun and drug felonies after he was arrested by FBI agents and Little Rock police on Friday, according to an arrest report.

Marquis Hunt, 39, was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday in lieu of $200,000 bond after he was arrested around 9 a.m. Friday at 9209 Woodford St.

An FBI Little Rock spokesman confirmed on Friday that FBI and members of the GETROCK Task Force were conducting raids in numerous locations in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

Video posted to social media on Friday showed FBI agents in tactical gear and armed with rifles at 9209 Woodford St., and a man in a white T-shirt sitting handcuffed under a tree in the yard with an armed FBI agent standing near him.

Hunt, who was also on probation, is charged with at least nine felony charges including several drug possession charges for methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana; a charge of maintaining a drug premises; one of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun; and one of possession of a firearm by certain persons.