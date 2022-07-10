The following marriage licenses were recorded June 28 - July 5 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
June 28
Jeffrey Don Range, 55, Alvarado, Texas, and Debra Maiorca, 46, Live Oak, Texas
Brent Cameron Carter, 57, Winchester, Calif., and Carmen Jane Rowley, 80, Canyon Lake, Calif.
Colter Lee Welden, 33, and Kristen Kay Swafford, 27, both of Huntington
DeAndre Joseph Tripp, 29, and Sonya Kay Dees, 41, both of Spiro, Okla.
June 29
Wayne Alfred Flores, 34, and Silver Danette Gray, 33, both of Wilburton, Okla.
June 30
Eric Jordon Murphy, 32, and Morgan Lynn Lessley, 32, both of Fort Smith
Philip K. Brunck, 59, and Taylor Alexandra Malone, 29, both of Fort Smith
Patrick John Price, 33, and Destiny Rayne Spurlin, 27, both of Fort Smith
Michael Stephen Byrd, 28, Muldrow, Okla., and Mariah Ann Marae Carter, 23, Fort Smith
Jose Bladimir Mejia Hernandez, 25, and Wendy Lissette Castillo Salamanca, 26, both of Fort Smith
Joshua Michael L. Reynolds, 30, and Kember Latue Jones, 31, both of Fort Smith
Derek Wade Johnson, 36, and Maria Paz Cabo, 36, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Elric Bradshaw, 37, Fort Smith, and Heather M. Poole, 36, Van Buren
July 1
Dom Vongkhamchan, 74, and Amy Vongkhamchan, 71, both of Bokoshe, Okla.
Kihyri Domino Riggs, 28, and Natasha Marie Fury, 34, both of Mansfield
Nathan DeWayne Grisham, 39, and Brooklynn Michelle Lindsey, 20, both of Fort Smith
Peyton Chash Stiles, 21, and Aaliyah Marie Bay, 19, both of Fort Smith
Honorato Hernandez Don, 41, and Brenda Yadira Luna, 36, both of Fort Smith
Billy Rogers Oliver II, 44, and Katrina S. Robinson, 41, both of Fort Smith
July 5
Micheal Wayne Allen, 40, and Michelle L. Trent, 41, both of Fort Smith
Dickie Wayne Forte, 65, and Carla Lea Huddleston, 58, both of Barling
Vicente Esau Guifarro Castellanos, 29, and Francis Jeanneth Gomez Pineda, 24, both of Fort Smith
Scotty Leon Wiseley, 61, Tahlequah, Okla., and Diane Lynette Stotts, 61, Tulsa, Okla.
Cooper Craig Spears, 23, and Sydney Ann Jacimore, 24, both of Fort Smith
Dustin Michael Miller, 24, and Chasity Dawn Hampton, 24, both of Arkoma, Okla.
Christopher Jon Mayser, 65, and Vanessa Joann Nielsen, 59, both of Pocola, Okla.
Robert B. Rice, 45, and Tabitha Jean Fondren, 43, both of Fort Smith
Chase Austin Brandenburg, 22, Fort Smith, and Katherine Elinore Barnwell, 22, Van Buren
Charles E. Appleton, 50, and Karla Jane Morris, 58, both of Lavaca