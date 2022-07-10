The following marriage licenses were recorded June 28 - July 5 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

June 28

Jeffrey Don Range, 55, Alvarado, Texas, and Debra Maiorca, 46, Live Oak, Texas

Brent Cameron Carter, 57, Winchester, Calif., and Carmen Jane Rowley, 80, Canyon Lake, Calif.

Colter Lee Welden, 33, and Kristen Kay Swafford, 27, both of Huntington

DeAndre Joseph Tripp, 29, and Sonya Kay Dees, 41, both of Spiro, Okla.

June 29

Wayne Alfred Flores, 34, and Silver Danette Gray, 33, both of Wilburton, Okla.

June 30

Eric Jordon Murphy, 32, and Morgan Lynn Lessley, 32, both of Fort Smith

Philip K. Brunck, 59, and Taylor Alexandra Malone, 29, both of Fort Smith

Patrick John Price, 33, and Destiny Rayne Spurlin, 27, both of Fort Smith

Michael Stephen Byrd, 28, Muldrow, Okla., and Mariah Ann Marae Carter, 23, Fort Smith

Jose Bladimir Mejia Hernandez, 25, and Wendy Lissette Castillo Salamanca, 26, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Michael L. Reynolds, 30, and Kember Latue Jones, 31, both of Fort Smith

Derek Wade Johnson, 36, and Maria Paz Cabo, 36, both of Fort Smith

Matthew Elric Bradshaw, 37, Fort Smith, and Heather M. Poole, 36, Van Buren

July 1

Dom Vongkhamchan, 74, and Amy Vongkhamchan, 71, both of Bokoshe, Okla.

Kihyri Domino Riggs, 28, and Natasha Marie Fury, 34, both of Mansfield

Nathan DeWayne Grisham, 39, and Brooklynn Michelle Lindsey, 20, both of Fort Smith

Peyton Chash Stiles, 21, and Aaliyah Marie Bay, 19, both of Fort Smith

Honorato Hernandez Don, 41, and Brenda Yadira Luna, 36, both of Fort Smith

Billy Rogers Oliver II, 44, and Katrina S. Robinson, 41, both of Fort Smith

July 5

Micheal Wayne Allen, 40, and Michelle L. Trent, 41, both of Fort Smith

Dickie Wayne Forte, 65, and Carla Lea Huddleston, 58, both of Barling

Vicente Esau Guifarro Castellanos, 29, and Francis Jeanneth Gomez Pineda, 24, both of Fort Smith

Scotty Leon Wiseley, 61, Tahlequah, Okla., and Diane Lynette Stotts, 61, Tulsa, Okla.

Cooper Craig Spears, 23, and Sydney Ann Jacimore, 24, both of Fort Smith

Dustin Michael Miller, 24, and Chasity Dawn Hampton, 24, both of Arkoma, Okla.

Christopher Jon Mayser, 65, and Vanessa Joann Nielsen, 59, both of Pocola, Okla.

Robert B. Rice, 45, and Tabitha Jean Fondren, 43, both of Fort Smith

Chase Austin Brandenburg, 22, Fort Smith, and Katherine Elinore Barnwell, 22, Van Buren

Charles E. Appleton, 50, and Karla Jane Morris, 58, both of Lavaca