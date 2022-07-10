Molly Rawn: Passion and empathy guide her as Experience Fayetteville CEO

Molly Rawn is one of Fayetteville's biggest cheerleaders.

She has to be. Her mission as CEO of Experience Fayetteville is to not only welcome those who visit Fayetteville but bolster those who live and work there.

This year Rawn has done that perhaps more than ever when she and her team helped bring 17,000 people to Fayetteville for the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup, making it only the second time that the event took place in the United States.

The multi-million dollar project made for Fayetteville tourism's best January on record in terms of lodging revenue -- a much-needed boost after two years of the covid pandemic left local businesses struggling to catch up.

It also resulted in $800,000 to create a cycling legacy fund, programming to make local restaurants more cycling friendly and to help support other events, other large-scale cycling competitions, that want to set up in Fayetteville.

"It was tremendous, and it put eyeballs on our region," Rawn says.

She's also quick to give credit to everyone aside from herself. Bringing Cyclo-Cross to Northwest Arkansas was made possible through matching funds and a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, she says, and the city of Fayetteville had a lot to do with it by greenlighting plans for and creating Centennial Park and building its reputation as a Bike City, so designated by the Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body of cycling. It earned that title based on its bicycle infrastructure, cycling advocacy and its attention toward accessibility for safe places to ride, enabling cycling as an alternate mode of transportation.

But despite her modesty, Rawn was an integral cog in the machine that made all of that -- and the World Cup events -- happen.

"The UCI Cyclo-Cross world championships was, of course, singular for Fayetteville, for Arkansas and for the region, really a one-of-a-kind event ... a race with a global audience," says Vince Chadick, an attorney often working for the Fayetteville Advertising and Promotion Commission. "Molly led her team with typical enthusiasm and preparedness. Of course, Molly will deflect any personal credit, but I can tell you her work and drive and dedication were instrumental in making the event one that all its stakeholders, sponsors and hosts were thoroughly proud of."

The part Rawn appreciates most is the way they were able to highlight equity and inclusion throughout the Cyclo-Cross events. Experience Fayetteville sponsored the USA Women's team, breaking down a barrier to the American female athletes by underwriting the entry fees so they could compete at no charge.

Rawn also takes great joy in knowing that the event gave so much back to the community. Revenue from alcohol sales at the event sent more than $27,000 to local nonprofits for youth cycling, cycling advocacy and diversity and equity. During that period, they also partnered with a professional cyclist from Los Angeles to work with children at the Elizabeth Richardson Center and then bring them to the race.

"What I love about Molly is her compassion for other people's well being," says husband Jeremy Rawn. "She is constantly trying to find ways to help people in the community and be a great friend for those who need love and support.

"She's fearless about what she wants to accomplish when taking on projects. She is brave and eloquent when speaking in public and in conversation."

Friend Hannah Withers agrees it's compassion that enables Rawn's work to be so effective.

"People would be surprised, because she carries herself so confidently in her work roles, that she is actually a very big softy," says Withers, who owns Maxine's Tap Room and has collaborated on a lot of projects and ideas together with Rawn. "She has a massive empathy and understanding for people who aren't like her. If she could, she'd try to save the world. But instead she's working here, with us, on Fayetteville."

KEEP LEARNING, GROWING & CHANGING

With all the cycling events that Experience Fayetteville hosts -- three of them in just the first half of this year, including the well established Joe Martin Stage Race -- you might make the mistake of assuming that Rawn is a big cyclist herself. She actually learned to ride a bike not that long ago.

Two weeks before she was set to participate in a cycling conference called "Places for Bikes" in Madison, Wis., Rawn realized she needed a crash course. Part of the conference was a cycling tour on the city streets. When she called a friend to help her pick up the skills, they had to ask if she meant how to ride a mountain bike. They met at the top of the Spring Street parking deck and started with balance. The deck was good for working on going downhill.

"I was not going to let this stand in the way (of work)," Rawn says. "I always applied the idea of 'keep learning, growing and changing,' so it would be hypocritical not to do it myself."

In Madison, the brand new rider managed the path along protected bike lanes and road surfaces, but she realized that how the city planned it was crucial to the success of riders of all skill levels. "I would not have been able to do that in any city," she says.

As CEO of Experience Fayetteville, Rawn heads up the destination marketing for the city through a variety of very public events and local institutions, including Lights of the Ozarks, First Thursdays, programming like Trick or Treat on the Square, the historic Walker-Stone House on Center Street and, until recently, the Clinton House Museum. But a lot of the work is advertising and promotion of the city to increase tourism, which to locals is mostly unseen.

Rawn has focused on changing the perspective toward the organization she heads up because its function seemed misunderstood before.

"We're not just the entity that gives grants (for events) or puts on events, but we also care about the issues that impact the hospitality industry and tourism as a whole," Rawn says. In recent years they've begun to move away from the heads-in-beds metric as a signifier of success. "Really, it's about how can (tourism) be a driver for good in our community? How do we work to build up our destination in a natural pattern? People visit places they want to live."

Her goal is to avoid the trap of other popular tourism towns, in which there's a disconnect between tourism and the people who live there.

"Molly has cultivated new energy and ideas around what the Advertising and Promotion Commission supports and how," Chadick says. "She's worked with her team to build on Fayetteville's reputation as a destination in the state and region. She's also worked to protect much of what we cherish in Fayetteville, including our downtown and well beyond."

Chadick attributes her success as a leader to her habit of being an effective consensus builder, making sure all voices are heard and considered before making decisions that will impact all of Fayetteville.

Withers identifies with Rawn's excitement about new ideas, the way she gets inspired by the creative community and, of course, her genuine pride to live in Fayetteville. She sees Molly's big-picture brain that has a "lightning-quick pace" as one of her hugest assets, not to mention the genuine empathy she displayed by calling to check in with various people in the hospitality industry throughout the pandemic.

"She saw us cracked wide open and consistently called to ask us how to help," Withers says.

NOSE IN A BOOK

Molly Rawn spent her early childhood growing up in Paragould in northeast Arkansas, her father a physician and her mom a nurse by training. Since she was the only child from her parents' marriage, her half siblings were much older than she was.

"With that family dynamic, all my siblings in high school and college, I grew up a little faster," she says. "I was used to adult conversations at the dinner table, about politics or what was going on in the world."

It shaped who Molly was becoming.

She was good at English and read constantly, often skipping recess to do so. On trips to Jonesboro's not-so-distant Waldenbooks, she would bring back big stacks to read and would almost always have one finished by the time they returned home. It was difficult to ration out the books until the next trip. Young Molly thought that one day she might be an English teacher.

When she was 10, Molly and her mother moved to Little Rock, where she watched her mother go through a doctoral program at UAMS. Then, when she was only 14, her father passed away after a battle with cancer, just two weeks before her sister got married. There was no way for her to know it then, but her mother would unexpectedly pass away nine years later just before her own wedding -- both of her parents gone at age 51.

"I still feel very lucky," Rawn says. "As I meet people and hear about their (families), I would rather have had the parents I had for a brief time than roll the dice. I don't know that I realized the ways in which it defined so much of my life, them passing away at that age in my life."

As she came into adulthood without that backbone of family support, Rawn says she recognized the privileges of what she did have despite the difficult circumstances. She had an easy financial position and her status as a white, cis gender, straight woman made opening doors in learning and working environments easier than it might be for people of other backgrounds.

"There were not as many women at the table as I'd like to have seen, but I looked like the people in power," Rawn says. "I'm beginning to learn how much I benefited from that. I still feel like that's no small thing."

A ROUNDABOUT EDUCATION

In Molly's family, college was never seen as optional. She enrolled at Hendrix College in Conway, but after the first semester was done, she knew she wasn't ready yet. She needed a gap year, time to learn things that weren't in books and time to work up the level of discipline she would need to get through the rest of college.

So Molly moved to North Carolina to live with a family friend and waited tables, where she picked up those life skills and relished being on her own and supporting herself, even if her mother was uncomfortable with the time off from college.

When she returned to Arkansas a couple years later, she majored in English at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and did some theater, but she always thought she would come back around to teaching.

Around that time, a mutual friend introduced her to Jeremy, who had just returned from a trip to Europe.

"I was instantly struck by how beautiful she was, and it was immediately clear how intelligent she was also," Jeremy Rawn says. "She had a fantastic sense of humor and an ability to see right through my sarcasm."

Then, in late 2004, her life changed forever. She became a mom while still in college. Her mother died the following July, then two weeks later she and Jeremy were married. Two weeks after that, they moved to Fayetteville in August 2005. Rawn says that stretch of eight months was among the most challenging times of her life.

As a new mom in a new place, Molly was struggling. She didn't know anyone, and she didn't have daycare for her son. She thought that if she could take one college class it would improve things for her. She started with a three-hour course on Wednesday night, to pick up her history credits, and went to school as she could from then on. She traded off college days with Jeremy: He went Monday/Wednesday/Friday while she had Tuesday/Thursday -- and arranged part-time childcare.

"My college experience was very different," she says. "Like a lot of young moms, I switched majors because the classes coordinated with when I could find childcare."

She graduated in 2008 with a communications degree while seven months pregnant with her second son.

MAKING FAYETTEVILLE HOME

Molly and Jeremy began to make friends through St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where they found and connected with Ceri Wilkin and her family. Since then, the two families' children have grown up together, weaving each other into the fabric of their lives through camping trips, attending cross country events, church services, dinners and holiday traditions.

"I have admired Molly from the moment I met her," Ceri Wilkin says. "She is such a wonderful, genuine person ... Molly commands a room in a way that is focused on and respectful of others. She is passionate about Fayetteville. She's brilliant and charming, has the best sense of humor -- very clever and witty."

Following Rawn's college graduation, she had one internship that allowed her to gain some experience but mostly be home with her son. After that, she began to work in the nonprofit sector, starting with the Benton County Women's Shelter, as it was called at the time. Rawn was with the organization through its name change and its move to a different location, and it gave her an entry into fundraising. She liked it so much she hadn't considered leaving when a new offer presented itself.

KUAF, the National Public Radio affiliate at the University of Arkansas, needed a director of major gifts and membership. They were close to completing a $2 million campaign to build the Carver Center for Public Radio across from the Fayetteville Public Library.

"Molly was the perfect fit for the job: curious, smart, motivated, an experienced fundraiser and outwardly passionate about KUAF," says Dina Wood, who was director of development for Fulbright College at the time and hired her. "I knew that she and Rick Stockdell would make a great team."

Wood says Rawn became an expert in public radio membership programs nationally and developed creative outreach plans to bolster member engagement and giving. She also secured several major gift commitments to sustain the station in the long term.

Molly's exceptional performance stuck with her. Once Wood moved over to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and was asked whether she knew anyone who could lead the Amazeum fundraising team well before the museum's groundbreaking, she had just the person in mind -- someone with tons of creative energy, who worked fast and productively while also caring deeply.

"Molly was the clear choice since her skills extended beyond fundraising and membership development," Wood says. "She was a builder, planner, strategic thinker and a mom who understood the great value of an interactive children's museum to our growing community."

Rawn's interview was scheduled for 30 minutes but in reality lasted three hours. Needless to say, it was a good fit. The three years she invested in helping launch the Amazeum's development program and leading communication efforts were well spent and went lightning fast, she says. But once the Amazeum was off the ground, Rawn felt the need for something different.

Once she found out about the opening for an interim executive director at Experience Fayetteville, everything made complete sense. She loved Fayetteville and felt as if she had grown up there. It was the only home her children had ever known.

Fayetteville "saved my life," Rawn says. "It gave me so much opportunity. I felt at home and connected to the community. I wanted to do anything I could to make it better."

She was unsure if she would be tapped for the job since she didn't have the typical background and pedigree a job like that normally takes. And then in the interview they asked her why she would be interested in the interim job -- and she said she wasn't. She would only want the job if it were all-in.

"It didn't feel cool or brave, it felt stupid, but I'm glad I did it," Rawn says. "I had a passion for leadership and our city and for building new things and new organizations."

Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville, seen here Tuesday May 17, 2022. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



