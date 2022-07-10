• A judge in Britain ruled Friday that parts of an article in a tabloid newspaper about Prince Harry's fight with the government over police protection were defamatory, in an initial phase of Harry's libel case. The Mail on Sunday reported in February that Harry had "tried to keep details of his legal battle to reinstate his police protection secret from the public" and after the story broke, his public relations team "tried to put a positive spin on the dispute." Harry filed a legal claim against the government, after the Home Office declined to allow him to pay for police protection when he and his family are in Britain. He and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now pay for their own security as private citizens living in Los Angeles. Harry filed a libel claim against the newspaper's parent company, saying the article meant he "tried to manipulate and confuse public opinion by authorizing his 'spin doctors' to put out false and misleading statements about his willingness to pay for police protection," according to the ruling released Friday. In Friday's ruling, Justice Matthew Nicklin of London's High Court concluded that "the allegation being made in the article was very much that the object was to mislead the public." "That supplies the necessary element to make the meanings defamatory at common law," the judgment said. The next step, Nicklin wrote, would be for the company to put forward its own defense.

• A judge in Atlanta on Thursday denied bond for rapper Gunna, who is charged with racketeering along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than 24 others. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville previously denied bond for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens. Glanville said he worried Kitchens might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were released ahead of trial. Prosecutors said Kitchens has a management role within the Young Slime Life gang. The 88-page indictment filed in May alleges the gang committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over 10 years and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. In a statement released last month, Kitchens proclaimed his innocence. Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Don Geary cited several crimes not related to the indictment that he said Kitchens might have been involved in and said the state continues to believe he shouldn't be released on bond. Steve Sadow, a lawyer for Kitchens, said prosecutors failed to produce any evidence to show that his client is a threat to witnesses. Kitchens would agree to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring, Sadow said. Glanville noted that he hasn't granted bond for any of the people charged in the indictment. He said he wants to get the case tried as quickly as possible. The trial is currently set in January.