NWACC hires new president

BENTONVILLE -- Dennis Rittle knows what it's like to be a first-generation college student, to sacrifice to attend college while serving in the military and to reap the rewards an associate degree can bring.

Those experiences give him a heart for two-year colleges and the students they serve, he said.

Rittle, 52, will become Northwest Arkansas Community College's fourth president Monday. He will succeed Evelyn Jorgenson, who is retiring after nine years as president.

Rittle's parents didn't attend college, so when he graduated high school, there wasn't an expectation he would go on to higher education, he said. He entered the military instead.

However, Rittle knew there were things he wanted to do that he couldn't achieve without a college degree, so he chose to surround himself with people who did have experience with college and could support him, he said.

While serving in the U.S. Air Force, Rittle earned an associate degree in meteorology from the Community College of the Air Force in 1995 and an associate degree in instructional technology in 1996. He served as a meteorological technician and weather stations chief in the Air Force and Air National Guard, according to his resume.

That foundation helped Rittle gain the skills to think critically and learn, and gave him the confidence to continue pursuing higher education, he said.

He went on to earn several degrees in higher education, including a doctorate of philosophy in organizational leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. He also did post-doctoral studies in education management at Harvard University.

Rittle started teaching in higher education in 1995 at the Community College of the Air Force, where he focused on meteorology and advanced Doppler radar and computer systems management, first as a lead full-time faculty member, then as a department chair.

Since then, he has been involved part-time or full-time in higher education, Rittle said. He has also served in ministry, including six years as pastor and CEO of Crossroads Community Church in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

As president of Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan., since 2015, Rittle has loved watching students on the same journey he once embarked on. The two-year college in south-central Kansas had 3,762 students as of the 2019-20 school year, according to the school's website.

His face lights up as he talks about interacting with students in the college's lunchroom.

"I watch students come in unsure of whether they belong in the college setting, watch them grow as humans and then watch them become such productive and successful adults and citizens in our society and provide for families and make a better life for themselves," he said. "For me there is nothing more satisfying."

Receiving the phone call that he was selected to lead Northwest Arkansas Community College was the best day of Rittle's professional life, he said. He realized about 10 years ago he would like to lead the college, because the talent in the institution and across the community is unmatched, he said.

"When my wife and I were in Arkansas, we loved the culture of the state and how people approach life," he said.

Rittle was provost and executive vice president of learning at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 2012 to 2015.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. Rittle was hired from a field of 53 candidates in April and will have a salary of $205,000.

Joe Spivey, one of nine members of the college Board of Trustees, said Rittle's academic credentials are impeccable and his background of enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school, then starting his academic career at a community college is an asset. Spivey said he also likes Rittle's leadership style, his knowledge of the budget and the state legislative process.

At Cowley College, Rittle was able to increase enrollment during the pandemic, a time when most other community colleges nationwide struggled, Spivey said.

Rittle's immediate plans as president are to connect with employees and the community and listen to what they have to say.

His long-term vision is to create a culture where students not only get an education but also make a connection, he said. In addition to coming to class, Rittle said he wants students to have a true college experience where they interact with faculty and students, and experience the benefits of building networks and forging lifelong relationships that help them in their careers.

Jorgenson will leave a legacy of strong leadership at Northwest Arkansas Community College, Spivey said.

Jorgenson, 70, began as the college's third president in July 2013. Her career in education spans 49 years.

Her calm and effective leadership style was highlighted during the covid-19 pandemic, when she protected students and staff while continuing to deliver quality academic programs, Spivey said.

Building the college's Washington County campus has been one of Jorgenson's biggest accomplishments during her tenure, according to several college officials.

The facility opened in January 2020, just before the covid-19 pandemic hit, but was still a success with expansion plans in the works, said DeAnne Witherspoon, college board president. The facility offers a variety of classes and a full array of services such as enrollment and financial aid, Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson also opened Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in 2017 and the Integrated Design Lab in 2019. The board chose to name the latter building in her honor. Under her leadership, the college started a study abroad program, a construction technology program, additional health professions programs and a cross country team.

One of Jorgenson's legacies will be the way she has opened students' eyes to the opportunities available to them in Northwest Arkansas and the world, said Ricky Tompkins, vice president of learning. She has also empowered students to share their voices and has grown student government during her tenure, he said.

Jorgenson, like Rittle, started her college education at a two-year school. The experience gave her a passion for higher education.

"Even though I got my bachelor's, master's and doctorate, I never forgot my journey started with a community college," she said.