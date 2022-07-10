MOTOR SPORTS

Hill first in Xfinity race

Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway to set off a raucous celebration in front of the home folks Saturday. The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie is from Winston, a small town about an hour's drive from the high-banked track that he considers home. After a pair of runner-up Truck Series finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and '21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the track's spring Xfinity race, Hill finally crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval. Morning storms wiped out qualifying and practice, but Hill saw plenty of blue skies when he climbed out his No. 21 Chevy in front of the main grandstand. Hill overcame a radio problem that prevented him from communicating with his crew. He had to get by with hand signals when he wanted to make adjustments.

Trucks win goes to Kligerman

Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on Saturday. Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, winning by 0.119 seconds in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. It was his third career win in the series and first in five years. Kligerman collected an extra $50,000 payday in the final race of the Triple Truck Challenge bonus program.

GOLF

Two share lead at Akron

Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Alex Cejka in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio. The Principal Charity Classic winner last month in Iowa, the 55-year-old Kelly had six birdies and a bogey to match Cejka at 9-under 201 on Firestone Country Club's South Course. Cejka birdied four of the last five holes for a 67. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 72 on Saturday and is tied for 14th place at 2-under 208. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 1-over 71 on Saturday and is at 6-over 218 overall.

Rain in charge at Barbasol

Max McGreevy completed a 9-under 63 on Saturday to share the second-round lead and had a one-stroke advantage when darkness suspended third-round play in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky. Much of the field began the third round in the evening in sunny conditions after heavy showers hit Keene Trace for the second consecutive day. More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours. McGreevy and Matti Schmid, a former University of Louisville player, each shot 63 and were at 16-under 128 after the completion of the second round -- a stroke ahead of first-round leader Adam Svensson.

Schauffele leads by 2 shots

Xander Schauffele played all the right bounces and made all the key putts until the final two holes Saturday in the Scottish Open and then felt as though he had to settle for a two-shot lead. Right when he was starting to pull away from the field, Schauffele closed with a pair of bogeys at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, that made it difficult to appreciate an otherwise stellar round. He matched the low score of the windy day with a 4-under 66. And then he headed straight to the range. Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews.

BASEBALL

Rays trade for catcher

Needing depth at behind the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired catcher and infielder Christian Bethancourt from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for a pair of minor leaguers. The A's received right-hander Christian Fernandez and outfielder Cal Stevenson in the deal. Bethancourt carried a .249 average with 4 home runs and 19 RBI in 56 games with the A's after beginning the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. Rays catcher Mike Zunino has been sidelined since June 10 with left shoulder inflammation. The 30-year-old, right-handed hitting Bethancourt has started 24 games at first base, 12 at catcher and eight at designated hitter.

Pit crew members work to refuel and change the tires on Sheldon Creed's car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)



Sam Mayer (1) hits the wall during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Russell Norris)



Brandon Jones (19) and Austin Hill (21) race down the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Josh Berry (8) races A.J. Allmendinger (16) and Ty Gibbs (54) into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



A.J. Allmendinger (16) leads the field into Turn 1 during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

