An Oklahoma man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Arkansas 74, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Royce Freeman, 83, of Wynnewood, Okla., died around 1:30 p.m. when his 1965 Cushman scooter turned over and slid into a guardrail while he was taking a curve on Arkansas 74 near Ponca.

It was cloudy, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, a state trooper investigating reported.