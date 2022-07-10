OPINION | PAPER TRAILS California teen writes ‘ominous’ Arkansas entry for his album of state songs

ARKANSAS IN SONG When you think of music and Arkansas, what comes to mind? Delta blues? Ozark folk? Soul? Country? Maybe one of the state's four official tunes -- "Arkansas," "Arkansas (You Run Deep in Me)," "Oh, Arkansas" or "The Arkansas Traveler"?

Bian Lee's musical interpretation of the Natural State is nothing like any of these. It's more abstract, opening with a quiet keyboard passage, moving toward jazzy electronica paired with a nimble bass line and icy synthesizer then revisiting the softer keyboard part at the end.

"I started with the piano melody and it gets a little darker in the middle," Lee says of the instrumental, which is just under two minutes long. "I was going for an ominous vibe. Not a lot of people thought it accurately matches the state, but I didn't want to make a song that's traditional. I wanted to go with the vibe that I felt."

Have a listen for yourself at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZkCP78M5iA.

Lee, an 18-year-old from Irvine, Calif., started playing piano when he was 6 and picked up the cello when he was 9. In February, he began a project to compose songs inspired by all 50 states.

A native of South Korea, he was in middle school when he moved with his family to Ottawa. About four years ago, they settled in California. The idea to write songs about the 50 states started with the road trip he took with his family as they traveled from Canada across the U.S. to California.

"On that trip I got to visit a lot of different states, and it was really cool," he says. "Looking back, it was one of the most surreal experiences I've ever had."

"Commonwealth," his 15-song album with "Florida," "Nebraska," "Maryland" and other tracks is streaming now. He plans to release a follow-up that will include "Arkansas" this summer.

He's only been to 14 states, but he's not letting that stop him from using his imagination to interpret them all through song.

"I've never visited Arkansas, so I had to base it on my thoughts and impressions," says Lee, who plans to study computer science and engineering when he starts college in the fall. "I do want to visit someday. One of my goals is to visit every state."

PLAYING CARNEGIE HALL Speaking of music, some talented Arkansas singers made their debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 26.

Students and alumni in the UA Little Rock Choirs, along with performers from Berryville High School, Robinson High School and Una Voce from Wildwood Park for the Arts, were conducted at the famed venue by Lorissa Mason, director of choral activities at UA Little Rock, according to a press release. Mason led the choirs and the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of "Gloria" by Francis Poulenc.

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com