Orioles’ win streak at 7 games, longest since 2017

BALTIMORE -- The Nevin family is going in different directions, and surprisingly it's Tyler's Orioles who are winning and Phil's Angels who are skidding.

Dean Kremer (3-1) combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and Baltimore beat Los Angeles 1-0 Saturday for its first seven-game winning streak in five years.

Angels Manager Phil Nevin and son, Tyler Nevin, an Orioles rookie infielder, met for the first time as major leaguers and exchanged lineup cards before the game. After a photo with the umpires, they went their separate ways -- just like their teams.

Baltimore is on its longest winning streak since seven in a row from Aug. 7-13, 2017. The Orioles are 28-20 since a 14-24 start and closed within 3 1/2 games of a wild-card berth. At 42-44, they are two games under .500 for the first time since April 11 at 1-3.

"It's something special," Kremer said of the Orioles' success. "It's been really fun. The only time I've had this was in the minor leagues, and this is way better."

Phil Nevin returned following a 10-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Seattle on June 26.

"It's been tough. It felt like a month really," he said.

Tyler went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Los Angeles dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 is a season-worst 10 games under .500.

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 2 Oakland rookie Zach Logue pitched five innings of three-hit ball after being recalled from Class AAA and dealt Houston its second loss in 12 games.

GUARDIANS 13, ROYALS 1 Jose Ramirez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for the first home run of his career and Cleveland stopped a five-game skid with a rout of Kansas City.

RANGERS 9, TWINS 7 Marcus Semien hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the eighth inning after earlier being part of back-to-back home runs with fellow off-season pickup Corey Seager for the first time, and Texas beat AL Central-leading Minnesota.

RED SOX 6, YANKEES 5 (10) Alex Verdugo hit a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning two-run single that capped a three-run 10th, lifting Boston over New York. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead with RBI doubles in the 10th off Jake Diekman.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 0 Johnny Cueto (3-4) allowed five hits over eight innings, Gavin Sheets hit a three-run home run and Chicago ended Detroit's season-high six-game winning streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3 Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Kyle Wright (10-4) pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and Atlanta held on to beat Washington.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 2 Madison Bumgarner (5-8) pitched six effective innings and Josh Rojas had three RBI in Arizona's win over Colorado.

GIANTS 3, PADRES 1 Carlos Rodon retired 22 of the final 23 batters to finish a three-hitter for his third career complete game and Wilmer Flores hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning in San Francisco's win over San Diego.

METS 5, MARLINS 4 (10) Tomas Nido hit a tying double with two outs in the 10th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error by reliever Tanner Scott, and New York rallied to beat Miami after honoring Keith Hernandez.

PHILLIES 1, CARDINALS 0 Alec Bohm broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Philadelphia won its third in a row and fifth in six games by beating St. Louis.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 3 Ben Gamel hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 5, RAYS 4 (10) Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as Cincinnati rallied in the 10th inning to beat Tampa Bay for its fourth walk-off victory in eight games.