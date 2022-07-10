100 years ago

July 10, 1922

• The detailing of two squads of police for duty near the Rock Island shops at Biddle in the vicinity of Markham and Cross streets in Little Rock to prevent crowds assembling, was the only important development in the local shopmen's strike situation yesterday. Police Capt. E. W. Crow will be in command of the Biddle detail and Lieut. E. J. Thompson will have the charge of the Markham street detail.

50 years ago

July 10, 1972

• Richard Eugene Nolan, 17, of 7607 Preston Drive was killed at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when he fell 95 feet over a cliff at Petit Jean State Park. John Nielsen, park superintendent, said the accident happened at the mouth of Cedar Creek where it empties into a canyon. He said companions reported Nolan was trying to recover a pair of tennis shoes floating in the creek. Nielsen said he and a physician, Dr. M. B. Kendall, went to the scene. The accident occurred in a restricted area, Nielsen said.

25 years ago

July 10, 1997

• Two of the state's largest hospitals are getting new pieces of the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute two decades after they pooled resources to build the institute at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, affiliated with University Hospital, plans to break ground in October on a $5 million building to house its new CARTI unit. The three-story structure will serve an estimated 50 patients a day when it opens in fall 1998. The unit also will further the university's academic goals by allowing UAMS to create a department of radiation oncology -- a goal that has eluded the school for 20 years. Earlier this year, Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock began construction of a 123,000-square-foot building that will house a CARTI unit and other facilities. That unit is to open in April 1998. When those units are finished, CARTI will have of six locations, including Searcy; Mountain Home; and Conway, where the CARTI/Conway Regional Cancer Center opened in August 1996.

10 years ago

July 10, 2012

• Little Rock firefighters spent more than an hour battling a blaze at a west Little Rock apartment complex that left one person injured and displaced several more. According to Little Rock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Edwin Woolf, fire crews were called to Westside Creek Apartments at 4710 Sam Peck Road about 5:30 a.m. and found a structure fully involved. Woolf said more than 30 firefighters were needed to put out the fire, which burned eight apartments in the two-story building. Woolf said he didn't know how severe the person's injuries were. Woolf said fire investigators are still investigating what caused the fire and how much damage was done, though he expected the building would be a total loss.