OTHERS SAY: Fraud lies live on in Radioland

Right-wing radio hosts around the country are planting in the minds of listeners the idea that Democrats cannot possibly win the elections this November without engaging in massive fraud--long before the ballots have even been printed.

President Joe Biden's low approval ratings are doing nothing to boost his party's chances, and Democrats' big fear is that high gasoline prices and inflation--neither of which Biden can control--will drive disaffected voters to the Republican side. That has led far-right commentators to assume the upcoming elections are a lock for the GOP, and any result showing otherwise cannot possibly be explained by anything other than fraud.

The New York Times recently monitored a range of broadcasts around the country--Nebraska, Louisiana, Delaware, Texas, Minnesota, California and North Dakota. In each case, conservative hosts advanced the idea that Democratic cheating is the only way Republicans can lose. "These people are not going to sit by and just accept the big loss. They have the same poll numbers we do. What are they going to do? They're going to cheat," one Omaha host asserted.

National polls (presumably the same ones the talk show hosts are seeing) suggest a solid majority of Democrats and independents, along with sizable numbers of Republicans, oppose the Supreme Court's abortion ruling. Whether that translates into a surge against Republican candidates remains to be seen. But if it does happen, it'll be because Republicans have driven voters away, not because Democrats need to engage in fraud in order to win.