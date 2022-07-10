Pot found during traffic stop leads to felony charge

HOT SPRINGS -- A traffic stop due to expired tags led to the arrest of a local man late Thursday after police allegedly found over a pound of marijuana.

Daniel Lynn Brito, 20, who lists a Marie Acres Place address, was taken into custody shortly after 10:30 p.m. and charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, with purpose to deliver, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Brito, who lists no prior criminal history, was being held in lieu of a $4,500 bond and was set to appear Friday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Hot Springs police officer Zach Hoofman spotted a red 2018 Toyota Corolla southbound on Central Avenue and noted the license plate was expired.

He stopped the vehicle in the 3600 block of Central and noted he could smell marijuana as he approached the driver and sole occupant, identified as Brito, and asked for his license and registration. While Brito was reaching into his glove box, Hoofman reportedly noted his arm and hand were shaking.

When asked, Brito reportedly admitted he was nervous, but wouldn't explain why. When Hoofman noted he could smell marijuana and asked about it, Brito retrieved a vape pen and said that was the only thing he had. When asked, he admitted he didn't have a medical marijuana card.

Hoofman removed him from the vehicle to search it and at that point, Brito reportedly said there was "more" and pointed toward the driver's side door where the officer allegedly located several baggies containing more vape pens and cigars -- all containing suspected marijuana.

On the back seat, Hoofman allegedly found a cardboard box that contained more baggies with vape pens and a bag of suspected loose marijuana. He also found scales with marijuana residue.

In the trunk of the vehicle, the officer allegedly found several backpacks with small and large baggies of suspected marijuana, a large plastic container of suspected marijuana, a second small scale and a small lockbox. After being read his rights, Brito provided the code for the lockbox, which allegedly contained $57 in $1 bills and several empty baggies.

The total amount of suspected marijuana allegedly recovered from the vehicle was 17.1 ounces, or about 1.06 pounds.