PREP FOOTBALL REPORT: Chick still running with the ‘Dogs

Kenneth Chick is a Bulldog through and through.

Chick joined the staff of Brett Hobbs at Springdale during the spring, marking the third school with a Bulldog as a mascot for which Chick has been a defensive coordinator.

Chick spent the last three years at Fayetteville. Before that, Chick was at Van Buren for one year and at Greenwood for 15 years, including 12 as defensive coordinator after Rick Jones elevated him following Buddy Greeson's departure to become head coach at Morrilton prior to the 2006 season.

"That's a home-run hire for us," Springdale coach Brett Hobbs said. "That's a game-changer for us. I've known coach Chick for a long time. We talked, and I had to jump on that right away."

Chick was on Greenwood's staff for six of the state championships as well as Fayetteville last year which played for a state championship.

Chick's defenses are known for creating turnovers and playing with tenacity.

"Without a doubt," Hobbs said. "He does so well with the kids. He's so organized. He has the experience and the success. He knows what it takes to be successful. He's a hard worker. He came in and hit the ground running."

Hobbs was pleased with his team's effort through June drills.

"Each year, we're trying to grow a little bit more," Hobbs said. "That's our goal, we just want them to go out there and play hard."

Springdale has been working three players at running back; Davon Williams, Ta'jon Sparks and Za'marion Manuel.

The Bulldogs finished 9-1 at the Stateline 7-on-7 Shootout at Siloam Springs right before the dead period and finished second.

Springdale will participate in the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Tournament at Shiloh Christian on July 14-15 and at team camps at Springdale Har-Ber on July 19 and Bentonville West on July 16 in addition to normal team workouts.

"We've got a busy summer," Hobbs said. "Every rep that we get, every chance that we have to compete against another team is going to be big for us moving forward."

VAN BUREN

Haynes to lead offense

Joe Haynes spent most of coaching career in northeast Arkansas before earning his first job as a head coach at Waynesville, Mo., four years ago.

Haynes actually resigned in April to accept an associate head coach and offensive coordinator position at Capital City High School in Jefferson City, Mo., before getting a call from new Van Buren head coach Moe Henry. He officially joined Henry's staff in May in time for spring practices.

"The opportunity to come to Van Buren equals an opportunity to come back home," Haynes said. "My wife and I are from Arkansas. Our family situation, it's the perfect opportunity. When the door opened, yes, we looked into it and somebody said come through."

Haynes will serve as the offensive coordinator for the Pointers.

He also couldn't pass up the opportunity to coach in one of the top conferences in the state.

"This is a side of the state, in general with this conference that is considered to be loaded," Haynes said. "That intrigues me and excites me at the same time because in my opinion if our kids can compete with these multiple state champions that are in our division then our kids are also considered to be some of the best in the state. If those coaches are considered to be some of the best in the state, then that means our staff is some of the best in the state. That's where I go. I love going where there's competition and the expectation is going to be higher than you can set it."

Haynes has the luxury of having returning quarterback Bryce Perkins as well as one of the top playmakers in the state in Malachi Henry, who wears jersey No. 1, with which to work.

"If I'm a quarterback, it's always nice to see '1" lined up on the field because he's a guy that makes plays that most kids won't make," Haynes said. "That's a great asset. The thing about having a returning quarterback is that guy is going to be able to get the other players involved. No. 1 can't win it for us all. Our starting quarterback can win it for us all. It's got to be a collective effort. So the creativity of how we can utilize the other guys sometimes using our best assist as a decoy and sometimes using our best asset is the primary target that's something that gets to be fun. Once our kids get it and we're clicking on all cylinders we're going to be hard to stop."

Senior receiver Andrew Hammond was another standout through June practices, team camps and 7-on-7 tournament.

At running back, Van Buren has been looking at senior Hudson Cheatham, junior Robbie Umanzor, and sophomore Cam Keller behind an offensive line that returns everybody.

"Throughout our spring practice, we had seven to eight kids on the offensive line," Haynes said. "They have picked it up. They've very cohesive. Those three running backs have done a good job. We have to be able to run the ball to win."

LAMAR

Expectations high

After coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history, the expectations remain high at Lamar.

"Expectations are always pretty high," Lamar coach Josh Jones said. "Everyone wants to do well. We've got a good group of seniors. They're learning how to lead the right way. Hopefully, they'll get that figured out."

Lamar spent team camps during June looking to fill spots vacated by graduation.

"Hopefully some of these guys can step up and some of these guys can play," Jones said. "We're still looking for quarterbacks. Our senior quarterback is coming off ACL, another quarterback is nursing a knee. We've got a sophomore out here right. We've got to find one that can step up and go."

Lamar's ground-oriented offensive produced 3,514 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing while only attempting eight passes per game.

Jones did get to celebrate with his leading rusher one last time; Jones as an assistant coach for the West in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game and Tony Balmer as a player. Balmer ran for 981 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

Lamar was 10-3 last year and finished second in the 4A-4 behind Ozark. The Warriors won two conference games by two points, over Pottsville and Dardanelle, and won playoff games over Gentry and Prairie Grove by a point each.

The Warriors will remain in the 4A-4 this season, but Pottsville and Dover are the only holdovers in what will be a nine-team conference for the new two-year reclassification cycle.

The Warriors wrapped up June practices with team camps at Charleston and Russellville.

"We don't hit as much after the break but do some 7-on-7s," Jones said. "We'll lift, run, and work on timing. The second half of the summer, we make sure to get healthy."

SILOAM SPRINGS

QB remains a question

The quarterback position remains a two-man battle at Siloam Springs after Hunter Talley, who accounted for 3,400 yards and 36 touchdowns last fall, graduated and became a preferred walk-on at Arkansas.

Nick Driscoll and Jackson Still are the two leading candidates for that spot, according to Panthers coach Brandon Craig, and they will continue that battle when Siloam Springs returns to workouts Monday following the two-week athletic dead period.

"Nick is the senior who is coming back but hasn't played a lot at quarterback," Craig said. "But he's willing to do it if we need him there. Then Jackson is a sophomore that is going to be a great prospect. He's been working there and has shown a lot of promise."

Siloam Springs has also turned its attention to its defense, where Craig said the Panthers have spent the offseason trying to put together a new defensive line and piece together their defensive backfield.

"The defensive line is still a work in progress there," Craig said. "We've pretty much solidified our linebacker positions, and we're still looking for a couple of corners to step up. It's a process for those guys to learn how to play that position.

"We're trying to get kids to step up and be players in this league, which is a really tough league."

Siloam Springs will travel to Bentonville West for a pad camp Wednesday and host a 7-0n-7 competition next week, but the rest of the month will be used for conditioning purposes before the Panthers begin preseason workouts in August.

"The two weeks off makes it tough to get your conditioning in before the break," Craig said. "It doesn't take long to lose that conditioning, so the focus after the break is all strength and conditioning to get ready for the season because the season is a long grind."

-- Henry Apple

HUNTSVILLE

Eagles seek RBs

Huntsville's biggest question mark to address during its offseason workouts this spring and summer has been at running back, where its two biggest contributors last year have graduated.

Eagles coach Matt Williams said incoming senior Duggar Tipton will see some action in the backfield, but it will be limited because of what he brings to the team's defense.

"He's a really strong kid and one of our starting inside linebackers," Williams said. "We don't want to overly rely on him on offense. He'll have to give us some reps, but we don't want to look at him and go 'you have to give us all you can on offense, then turn around and give us all you can on defense every down."

Jacob Lodwick, another incoming senior, hasn't seen a lot of playing time, but he gave Williams a glimpse of what he could do during Huntsville's playoff game against Ozark. The Eagles also have a good group of sophomores joining the team, including Jackson Ferguson and Colby Phillips.

"They have a chance to be good, but they're just sophomores," Williams said. "We graduated some really good seniors, so we need to find some guys to step in their shoes. At this time, before the season starts, you hope to find some guys that will come in and be the leaders that the seniors were last year."

The Eagles will spend their next three Monday nights in 7-on-7 competitions, including this week's event at Lincoln, and will also take part in a team camp Thursday at Stilwell, Okla.

-- Henry Apple

AAA

Locals on student council

Cole Ketchum of Hackett, Brody Burge of Harrison and Jace Birkes of Lincoln were selected for the Student Advisory Council of the Arkansas Activities Association.

Students submitted applications and letters of recommendation from their school administration.

The council meets each semester to provide student participation feedback, promote student participation engagement, learn about the AAA as an organization, and engage in leadership activities. The council also travels every summer to Indianapolis, Indiana, to attend the NFHS National Student Leadership Summit.

Steve Roberts, Executive Director of the Arkansas Activities Association, is the liaison of the AAA.

7-on-7 tournament schedule

Date - Tournament - Site

Wednesday - James King - Malvern

Thursday - Wildcat 7 on 7 - El Dorado

Thursday - Yellowjacket 7 on 7 - Clinton

Thursday - Live Like Bryce - Lake Hamilton

Thursday-Friday - Southwest Elite - Shiloh Christian

July 20 - Mustang Shootout - Perryville



