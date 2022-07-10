Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 13-17.

Plum Bayou Holdings, LLC., to Lonoke Duck Club, LLC., Pt Sections 27 & 28-1S-10W, $3,000,000.

Blizzard Properties, LLC., to 1023 Bond Investment Properties, LLC., L4 B92, Chenal Valley, $2,500,000.

Standard Development Company, LLC., to Arkagas, LLC., 6828 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Tract A-RA, Schoolwood, $1,828,571.

Denny Land Company, LLC., to Samuel Thomas Ford; Bridget Ford, Pt NE NE 9 & Pt NW NW 10-2N-14W, $1,677,164.

Nemahun Kamanda; Nanday Kamanda; Stella M. Kamanda Family Trust to Lucas O'Gary; Kimberly Steed, L77, Valley Falls Estates Phase I, $1,250,000.

Greg Hale; Mica Stother, to 5115 Crestwood, LLC., L5, Prospect Terrace, $885,000.

Peter Treadwell, Jr.; Laura Nutt Treadwell to Shi-Ming Tu; Shu-Fen Chiu, L51, Chenal Downs Phase II, $850,000.

Royal Investment, LLC., to Standard Development Company, LLC., 6828 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Tract A-RA, Schoolwood, $850,000.

Dillon Homes & Real Estate, Inc., to Chase Adams Dillon; Jennifer Dillon, 40 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L64 B136, Chenal Valley, $775,000.

Ann T. Kemp; Daniel B. Kemp (dec'd) to David L. McCullough; Crata L. Castleberry, L13R, River Heights $757,000.

Indranil Sarkar; Mangala Sarkar to Dominika Szwedo, 48 Maisons Drive, Little Rock. L15 B188, Chenal Valley, $750,000.

Harriet K. Ford to Kevin Bielamowicz; Jessica Bielamowicz, 82 Ranch Ridge Road, Little Rock. L168, The Ranch, $705,000.

Aaron Cody Walker; Hayden Kathryn Walker to Charles Edwin Vestweber; Kelly Ann Vestwebber; Charles Edwin Vestweber And Kelly Ann Vestweber Revocable Trust, L3 B110, Chenal Valley, $660,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC., to Paul A. Childress; Jennifer O. Caldwell, 212 Caurel Lane, Little Rock. L2 B58, Chenal Valley, $609,900.

Winfred Thaddeus Gray; Ruth Elaine Gray to Hoak, LLC., 19 E. Laramie Drive, Sherwood. Ls257-259, Indianhead Lake Estates, $600,000.

Mark Miller; Meredith Miller to Jeremy Britt Mitchell; Julie Kay Mitchell, 9 Bent Tree Drive, Little Rock. L24, Longlea Estates Phase IIIA, $595,000.

Karen L. Dicker to James Whitt; Erin Whitt, 39 Woodstream Cove, Little Rock. L100 B2, Woodlands Edge, $580,000.

Brock Ferguson, Inc., to Nancy VanSickle; Curtis VanSickle, L9, Lakeview West, $555,000.

Carole Caswell Merritt; Carole Caswell Merritt/Carole Wynema Merritt Declaration Of Trust to John Barrow Retail, LLC., 3525 John Barrow Road, Little Rock. Ls1-4 B152, John Barrow, $525,000.

Jeffery Hankins; Carrie Hankins to Kent Brunen; Kerri Brunen, 21 Waterside Drive, Little Rock. L5, The Village At Ison Creek Phase I, $515,000.

Steve M. Bear to Trang Thuy Pham, 144 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L370, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $465,000.

Conan Van Watters; Rebecca Ashley Watters; Watters Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffery Hankins; Carrie Hankins, 20 Red Cedar Cove, Little Rock. L89, Pebble Beach Woods, $462,000.

April L. Johnson to Andrew Kyle Pennington; Caitlin Harrison Pennington, 2702 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock. L61, Pebble Beach Woods, $459,500.

Jill S. Spradlin; Joseph E. Spradlin, Jr., (dec'd) to Mary Jennifer Bradford, 1612 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L3 B27, Mountain Park, $455,000.

Keith N. Phillips; Stephanie L. Phillips to Carmen Jones; Brooks Jones, L72 B73, Chenal Valley, $455,000.

Marissa Villarreal to Zachary Ramsey; Alexandra Ramsey, 1800 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. Pt Blk 217, Original City Of Little Rock, $455,000.

Joe M. Clay, Sr.; The Joe M. Clay, Sr. Family Trust to Eagleland Investments 1, LLC., Pt NW NE 29-2N-11W, $450,000.

Amanda Habrun; Kirk A. Habrun to Winberry Family Properties, LLC., L1 B13, The Villages Of Wellington, $445,000.

Glen Hoggard; Denise Hoggard to Adam Lynch; Rachael Lynch, 3025 Overbrook Circle, North Little Rock. L31 B38, Overbrook, $430,000.

Kevin Huchingson; Dianna Huchingson to Waterview Estates Phase III, LLC., L24 B87, Chenal Valley, $430,000.

Mark V. Williamson; Mark C. Williamson Share No.2 Trust to Mark V. Williamson, L3, St John's Wood, $407,500.

Harold D. Williams to Joseph S. Coy; Ava M. Coy, 516 Burntwood Court, Sherwood. L6 B8A, East Meadow, $403,000.

Charles D. Davidson, Jr., to 2404 N. Taylor St., LLC., L8 B32, Park View, $400,000.

Patricia A. Maynes; The Kathleen M. Blasingame Revocable Trust Declaration to Buyers Accepted, LLC., L363R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $400,000.

Karen Elliott; The Murita J. Johnston Living Trust to Adam Horton; Veronica Horton, 265 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L20 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates, $399,900.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., to Sondra Rodocker, 200 Copper Way, Little Rock. L14 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $399,900.

Bryan K. Duffie; Jeanne M. Duffie to Daniel Arjona; Lauren Marie Arjona, 6 Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville. Ls54-55, Tara Mount, $395,263.

Tinnin & Cunningham, LLC., to Craig Hartman; Janet O'Brien, L128, Leawood Heights 2nd, $392,400.

Michael J. Bone; Keri Bone to Whitney Murph Cossio; Roberto Miguel Cossio, 1 Berney Way Court, Little Rock. L15 B19, Chenal Valley, $385,000.

LSL Construction, LLC; Rock Solid Designs II, LLC., to Jayme Barrett Holland, 7716 Garden Way Drive, Sherwood. L10 B4, Gap Creek, $382,000.

Albert Harrison; Kathryn Harrison to Joseph H. McClintock; Michelle D. McClintock, L1239, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 20, $380,000.

Todd Boswell; Megan Boswell to Matt Hubbard; Cassie Hubbard, 6 Rosier Court, Little Rock. L826, St Charles, $380,000.

Rebecca D. Whelan to Melanie Martin, 315 Rock St., Unit 1605, Little Rock. Unit 1605, River Market Tower HPR, $375,000.

Claire Wilkinson Rhodes; Wesley Rhodes to Kelli Laporte; Frank Jenner, 13811 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock. L911, St Charles, $375,000.

Steven Frank Jaims; Jennifer Marie Janis; Janis Family Revocable Trust to Nathan Declue; Caitlyn Powell Declue, 203 Linwood Court, Little Rock. L7 B2, Crystal Court, $370,000.

Mary Katherine Fiala; Calhoon Revocable Trust to Ward T. Wilson; Karen S. Wilson, L22, Longleaf Cove, $351,000.

Candace T. Lamber; Candace Taylor Robinson; Daniel Robinson to Rishita Patel; Vinesh Venkiteswaran; Ruhani Patel, 9616 Meadow Oak Drive, Sherwood. L61, Millers Glen Phase 3, $349,900.

Robert Jacob Consiglo; Kimberly Tate Consiglio to Jonathan Green; Emma Panico L10, Sturbridge, $345,000.

Jonathan King; Kelsie King to Travis Johnson; Gayla Johnson, L44, Village East, $330,000.

Icon Homes, LLC., to Lahoma I. Johnson, 1011 Nix Road, Little Rock. L2 B21, Gibralter Heights, $324,000.

Bartley Cole Crocker to Whitney Alister Butler, 1809 Wewoka Drive, North Little Rock. L9 B37, Indian Hills, $320,000.

Hilary Ann Hunt to Tri-Point Construction Services, Inc., 300 E. Third St., Unit 703, Little Rock. Unit 703, 300 Third HPR, $319,000.

Edward D. Bearden; Sandra R. Bearden to Raymond Ly; Phung My Phong, 13801 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. Ls85R & 86R, Carriage Creek, $318,000.

Family Homes By Design, Inc., to Tyronza Dobbins, Jr., 13005 Secretariat Drive, Scott. L15, Ashley Downs Phase I, $317,000.

Michael J. Maher; Judith M. Maher to Ashley Nicole Parkhill; Zachary Scott Parkhill, 11203 Jones Road, Jacksonville. Pt W/2 NW 7-4N-11W, $315,000.

Jeremy D. Edington to Brian R. Ukestad; Asenla J. Ukestad, 134 Sancerre Drive, Maumelle. L917, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XIV-B, $310,000.

Frederick Fields; Frederick L. Fields to TCB Investments, LLC., L24, Longview; L2 B9, Fairfield Section E; L5 B2, Walthour & Flake; L27 B3, Fairfield Section B; L35 B9, Fairfield Section D; L16, Southgate Section A, $305,000.

Victoria Claire Jones; Victoria Claire Elkins; Adam Jones to Lani Lenor Allenbaugh, 223 Auburn Drive, Little Rock. L45, Shannon Hills East, $298,000.

David Furman; Furman Living Trust to John Kittrell; Rebecca Kittrell, L120, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $293,000.

Amy E. Finley to Humberto Acevedo; Aimee Acevedo, 2 Forestwood Cove, Little Rock. L434, Pleasant View Phase VIIB, $290,000.

Six Bridges Properties, LLC., to David James Sullivan; Shannon Marie Sullivan, L52, Hall Cove No.2, $284,300.

Don E. Johnston, Jr.; Kenneth R. Johnston, MD to Joyce A Stites, L12A, Fairway Village, $282,000.

EverVest, LLC., to Evan Swearingen; Elizabeth Swearingen, 505 W. Fifth St., North Little Rock. L17 B5, Faucette, $280,000.

Wes Sutton to Michael Shane Anderson; Hannah Marie Anderson, 5300 C St., Little Rock. L11 B20, Pfeifer, $280,000.

Jessica Arguello; Oscar Santoyo to Edgardo Fiorito, 7 Jack Nicklaus Cove, Little Rock. L904, Fairway Woods Phase III- Otter Creek Community, $275,000.

Traditional Development, LLC., to Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC., Ls1-3, 7-8, 18-28, 29F, 30F, 31F, 32F, 33F, 34F, 35, 44, 55 & 101-105, The Meadows, $272,800.

Greg Heslep Development, LLC., to John Lewis Lilly, 5317 Aviator Drive, Jacksonville. L97, Base Meadows Phase V-A, $270,000.

Thomas A. Nienaber; Catherine A. Nienaber; Nienaber Revocable Living Trust to Hea Young Seo, 5 Cherryhill Cove, Little Rock. L48 B4, Cherry Creek, $265,101.

Lauri Ann Wolfe; Della Wallace to Christi Ford, 12612 Timber Hill Drive, Little Rock. L12 B1, Timber Ridge, $265,000.

Richard Roberts to Elanie C Gardyna; Jessica L. Blackburn, Pt N/2 SW SW 31-3N-11W, $265,000.

Anthony M. Saegert; Chelsea L. Seagert to Andrew Christopher Hughes; Kirsten Hughes, 3010 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L38, Fawnwood, $265,000.

David Alan Larson; Laura Larson to Jimmie Lapan, III; Allie K. Lapan, 1 Stoney Ridge Lane, Maumelle. L95, Stoneledge Phase II, $261,000.

Rustin B. Graham; Kaitlee B. Graham to Tekhundra Stephens, 812 Regal Drive, North Little Rock. L7 B6, Green Hills, $260,000.

Kevin Anderson; Carina Anderson to Breyon Davis, 2213 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L185, Base Meadows Phase 2, $257,000.

Charles R. Tidwell, Sr.; Cheryl S. Tidwell to Mary Elizabeth Spooner, 9141 Whilhite Lane, Sherwood. L13, Hearndon, $256,000.

Kevin E. Keen to Rachel Slate, 110 N. Cedar St., Little Rock. L10 B3, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $254,000.

Mitchum W. Tapson; Linda Tapson to Douglas B. Pierce; Emily R. Pierce, 2000 Grist Mill Road, Little Rock. L127, Sturbridge Phase III, $250,000.

Charlotte A. Toombs to Jami Carroll, 81 Rolling Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L83, Garden Oaks, $250,000.

Bhanu Prakash DeReddy; Pravallika DeReddy to Bishali Vennam; Sarat Kumar Potluri, 202 Congressional Circle, Little Rock. L162, Kenwood Estates Phase 3, $250,000.

Damiyan L. Watson; Nina Watson to Royce Davis; Madison Davis, 127 Antler Way Drive, Sherwood. L58R, Turtle Creek Phase 2, $245,000.

Hannah Bramlett; Carter Bramlett; Brian Beck; Tammy Beck to Alyssa Starkey; Aleecia Allen Starkey, 17 Daniel Drive, Sherwood. L19 B10, Country Club Park, $245,000.

Carrie Welch Palmer to Ron Walter; Cathryn Wells, 419 W. F Ave., North Little Rock. L14 B39, Park Hill NLR, $244,900.

Samuel Irvin; Kara T. Irvin to Joshua Ehlers; Bailey Deaton, 11 Suwannee Cove, Maumelle. L59, Riverland, $242,000.

Jeffrey J. Caplinger; Deborah E. Caplinger to WM Custom Homes Of Arkansas, LLC., 1605 Wewoka Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B51, Indian Hills, $238,000.

Jacob Robert Menke; Hailey Menke to Christopher Dees; Jennifer Dees, 11 Bertwood Drive, Little Rock. L99, Briarwood, $235,000.

Dominique M. Wooten; Estate Of Romonda N. Britten (dec'd) to Katoria J. Nelson; Justin C. Nelson, 70 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L6, Garden Oaks, $230,000.

William Michael Davis; Thomas Patrick Davis Irrevocable Trust to Robert M. Hughes, 2310 Main St., Little Rock. Ls16-17, Rapley Estates, $230,000.

Fred W. Walker; Carolyn Walker to Clark B. McGlothin, L15 B2, Dyson, $225,777.

Balanced Life, Inc., to David M. Violette, L4, Fuller Commercial, $223,000.

Thomas Gring, Jr.; April Carroll Gring; April Smith to Mary Kate Gring, 6 Vail Cove, Maumelle. L25, North Ridge, $220,000.

Kyler Stephens to Curtis Jepsen, 3 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock. L157, Sturbridge Phase III, $216,000.

Mohammed Shahare; Mohamed Abdallah to Delaine Ulmer; Sue Ulmer; Clude Ulmer, L122, Point West, $215,000.

Hillside Investments, LLC., to Pardo Properties, LLC., 5105 B St., Little Rock. L6 B6, Pfeifer, $215,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Brendacia Butler, 8613 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L36, White Oak Crossing, $210,990.

Steven Kris Fischer; Steven Kris Fischer Revocable Trust; Lisa G. Fischer; Lisa G. Fischer Revocable Trust to Matthew J. Lindsey, 100 N. Plaza Drive, Little Rock. L42, Plaza Heights, $208,000.

Kelli Laporte to Gary Laporte, 1420 Mesquite Drive, Little Rock. L24, Point West Phase 4, $205,000.

Jason Robert Bliss to Sherrie Ward, 3800 Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock. L7 B61, Park Hill NLR, $205,000.

Mirrabooka, LLC., to Suzannah L. Lloyd, 9 Christy Lane, Maumelle. L128, Kingspark, $205,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Sonya Triplett, 6 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock. L202 B2, The Parks Phase I, $200,900.

Debra Wilbert Brown to Jackson Forrest Dalby, 33 Overby Circle, Little Rock. L141, Treasure Hill Section 3, $200,354.

Cody Anderson; Jessica Anderson to Kevin Lars Stewart, 4 Butterfly Cove, Little Rock. L191, Otter Creek Community Phase IIB, $198,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Ashley N. Caves, 9615 Herndon Road, Little Rock. L177, Greenwood Acres Phase I, $195,000.

Sundi Ellen Scott to Jeremy R. Gabbard, 1904 Osage Drive, North Little Rock. L12 B26, Indian Hills, $193,000.

Margaret T. Fiser; Charles F. Fiser (dec'd) to Stephen W. Landrum; Jessica L. Creasy, 4605 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L4 B66, Park Hill NLR, $190,000.

John F. Swillum; Jean A. Swillum to Rickey Leyva; Michael Leyva, 5615 Holly Springs Blvd., Little Rock. Ls82-84, Woodland Ridge, $185,500.

JoAnn Bennett to Elonda Harris, 7500 Royal Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L4, Royal Oaks, $185,000.

Smart Framing, LLP to David James Bonnet; The Bonnet Family Living Trust, 104 Pineview Ave., Sherwood. L9 B3, Lake Cherrywood No. 2, $185,000.

Steven C. Moneypenny; Robin R. Moneypenny to Charles E. Williams; Eugenia Williams, Pt NE SE 18-1S-13W, $185,000.

Henry A. Barham; Jeanne Zeringue Barham; The Henry & Jeanne Barham Family Revocable Trust to Stephanie Qualls; Preston Korte, 7905 Illinois St., Little Rock. Lot K B1, Killarney, $180,000.

First Horizon Bank/ Norton S. Bolin And Vivian K. Bolin Living Trust to Laura Grenard, 915 Garland Ave., North Little Rock. L34 B5, Park Hill NLR, $172,500.

Riviera Partners, LLC., to Nikita Singh, Unit 404, Riviera HPR, $172,500.

Shirley Pleasant to Keauna Smith, 1003 Tuscany Circle, Maumelle. L4 B9, The Villas At Audubon, $172,000.

Stacy Nicole Forster to Grace Grubb; Jesse Hohnbaum, 9907 Brooks Lane, Little Rock. L70, Ellis Acres, $170,000.

Desirea McBride; Desirae D. Holmes to Jonita L. Lewis, 78 Redleaf Circle, Little Rock. L13 B1, Crystal Valley Manor, $170,000.

Rene Diaz to Samantha R. Freeman; Casey Freeman, 21 Angel Court, Mabelvale. L7, Valley Oaks, $168,000.

Brad Scott; Lauren Scott to J. Boone Properties, LLC., 5 Neal Place, North Little Rock. L23 B6, Greenlea; L3, Walter No. 3, $166,000.

Darryl S. Embry; Natasha Embry to Andrew Eberly; Heather Eberly, 3002 General Samuels Road, Jacksonville. L15, Woodland Hills Phase I, $160,000.

Era Eggleston; James Eggleston, Jr., to Whitney House, 106 Quincy Cove, Jacksonville. L110, Stonewall Phase III-A, $160,000.

Patricia Ann Ferguson; Garvis Gene Frazier; David Doyle Frazier to REI Nation, LLC., L33 B12, Lakewood, $155,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Paula German, L16, Fears Lake Phase I, $152,000.

Connie Marie Gunter to J. Hoffman Real Estate, LLC., 224 Brown St., Little Rock. L5 B4, CH Taylor, $150,000.

Alicia Caldwell; Alicia Hill to Gabriela Motta, 10713 Diamond Drive, Little Rock. L79, Capital Place, $150,000.

Lakeview West, LLC., to Jack Ferguson, LLC., Lot B, Lakeview West, $150,000.