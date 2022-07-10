School news: UA Honors College names scholars

UA Honors College

The Honors College at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville has selected 92 high school students for Honors College Fellowships.

The fellowships, which were raised from $72,000 to $80,000 this year, largely cover tuition, fees, books, room and board, and other academic expenses over four years, providing these students the freedom to pursue original research, study abroad, service learning and other academic interests.

The incoming Fellows have an average grade point average of 4.25 and an average composite ACT college entrance exam score of 34,according to the UA. Twenty percent are the first in their family to attend college.

Students must score at least 32 on the ACT and achieve a minimum 3.8 grade point average to apply. Each student's application is reviewed by Honors College administrators and faculty for evidence of intellectual curiosity, leadership potential and community involvement. The selection process also involves a timed writing test and a campus interview for finalists.

The Class of 2026 Honors College Fellows, their high school and hometown are:

• Mackenzie Allen, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, Bella Vista.

• Robert Anderson, Rogers High School, Rogers.

• Matangi Arun, Bentonville High School, Bentonville.

• Abdullah Asif, Bentonville High School, Bentonville.

• Connor Bailey, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, Paragould.

• Ella Baker, Pearce High School, Richardson, Texas.

• Jane Ballinger, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville.

• Christopher Bayless, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Oklahoma City, Okla.

• Jace Beckwith, Magnet Cove School, Malvern.

• Esther Beller, Cave City High School, Cave City.

• Bentley Bennett, Newport High School, Newport.

• Luke Biddle, Brentwood High School, Brentwood, Tenn.

• Darren Blount, Mountain Home High School, Mountain Home.

• Mika Brown, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, Hope.

• Tyson Brown, Rogers Heritage High School, Rogers.

• Audrey Carr, Malvern High School, Malvern.

• Eva Casto, Maumelle High School, Maumelle.

• Hudson Cearley, Bentonville High School, Bentonville.

• Mary Kathryn Cheek, Cotter High School, Flippin.

• Elijah Clark, Russellville High School, Russellville.

• Christina Clower, Arkansas Virtual Academy, Little Rock.

• Madeline Crisp, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock.

• Guangqian Dai, Magnolia High School, Magnolia.

• Joseph Dumond, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville.

• Maddilyn Fairchild, Har-Ber High School, Springdale.

• Kendall Fisher, Bentonville High School, Bentonville.

• Nathan Fuhrman, Northside High School, Fort Smith.

• Zane Garner, Rogers Heritage High School, Rogers.

• Lindsey Garretson, Southside High School, Fort Smith.

• Lucia Gentile, Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Austin, Texas.

• Chase Golden, Crossett High School, Crossett.

• Paola Gutierrez, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Springdale.

• Benjamin Harp, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville.

• Christopher Henley, Providence Classical Christian Academy, Springdale.

• Joyce Ho, Van Buren High School, Van Buren.

• Victoria Hudson, Harrison High School, Harrison.

• Matt Hughes, Jonesboro High School, Jonesboro

• Breck Husong, Providence Classical Christian Academy, Cave Springs.

• Amber Jared, Cabot High School, Cabot

• Joshua Johnson, C.E. Byrd High School, Shreveport, Louisiana

• Jackson Jolley, Cabot High School, Cabot.

• Nathan Jung, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville.

• Anna Kelly, Byron Nelson High School, Trophy Club, Texas.

• Amna Khan, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock.

• Abhinav Komanduri, Bentonville West High School, Bentonville.

• Jaxon Krueger, Har-Ber High School, Springdale.

• Avonelle Lindon, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, St. Louis, Mo.

• Jessica Lobb, Fayetteville High School, Fayetteville.

• Zain Malik, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville.

• Calista Maurer, Bryant High School, Bryant.

• Cole McCallum, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock.

• Isabella McGill, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville.

• Mattie McLellan, Southside High School, Fort Smith.

• Trey Merreighn, Greenwood High School, Greenwood.

• Jillian Mills, Alma High School, Alma.

• John Mitchell, Calico Rock High School, Pineville.

• Miceala Morano, Haas Hall Academy-Springdale, West Fork.

• Stephen Ni, Nettleton High School, Jonesboro.

• Charles Nolan, Wichita Collegiate School, Wichita, Kan.

• Tyler Outhouse, Bentonville West High School, Bentonville.

• Faizan Parray, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock.

• Nicole Patrao, Olathe South High School, Olathe, Kan.

• Emma Paulus, Southside High School, Fort Smith.

• Lauren Petty, Little Rock Christian Academy, Little Rock.

• Pranav Polavarapu, Haas Hall Academy-Bentonville, Bentonville.

• William Pyburn, Gentry High School, Gentry.

• Amelia Quinlen, Saint Mary's Episcopal School, Memphis.

• Zaqariah Qureshi, Northside High School, Fort Smith.

• Amrusha Ranjith, Bentonville High School, Bentonville.

• Jack Rhodes, Shawnee Mission East High School, Prairie Village, Kan.

• Victoria Rike, Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock.

• Gabriel Rivera, Plano Senior High School, Plano, Texas.

• Alexandra Salonen, Farmington High School, Farmington.

• Medhansh Sankaran, Haas Hall Academy-Bentonville, Bentonville.

• Noah Seiter, Har-Ber High School, Tontitown.

• Elizabeth Shannon, Episcopal Collegiate School, Little Rock.

• Haleena Sharif, Hass Hall Academy-Bentonville, Bentonville.

• Weston Sills, Farmington High School, Farmington.

• Charles Smith, Dardanelle High School, Dardanelle.

• Daria Stepanova, Melissa High School, Melissa, Texas.

• Megan Taylor, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock.

• Melaina Taylor, Conway High School, Conway.

• Katherine Thomas, Bentonville High School, Rogers.

• Rebekah Ulasewich, Conway High School, Conway.

• Chenyeng Vang, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Hot Springs.

• Molly Walker, Franklin High School, Franklin, Tenn.

• Catherine Warren, Farmington High School, Farmington.

• Carter Watson, Sylvan Hills High School, Sherwood.

• Brooke Williard, Carbondale Community High School, Makanda, Ill.

• Harry Wilson, Bentonville High School, Cave Springs.

• Jackson Wollscheid, Northside High School, Fort Smith.

• Naomi Young, Conway High School, Conway.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.