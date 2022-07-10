Spain next stop for sharpshooter Wilson

Matt Wilson is far from finished with basketball after leading the Lone Star Conference in scoring as a senior at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Wilson will leave later this month for Spain and will play professional basketball in Ponferrada, a city of about 63,000 located in the northwest part of the country.

Playing overseas is a popular option for many former college players in the United States, especially considering less than 2 percent of them actually get drafted into the NBA. The percentage is even lower for athletes at NCAA Division II schools like Arkansas-Fort Smith, where Wilson finished his college career after he transferred from Delta State in Cleveland, Miss.

There's loads of talent in the European Leagues, including Spain, where Ricky Rubio and brothers Paul Gasol and Marc Gasol played before heading to the NBA. Wilson, of course, would welcome a chance to play in the NBA some day. But he won't be terribly disappointed if that long-shot opportunity never comes.

"I don't have aspirations to play in the NBA," said Wilson, who was selected to All-Academic teams in addition to All-Lone Star Conference and South Central Region Division II first teams as a player. "I want to have fun playing in the Euro League, make a little money, then come back to NWA to begin teaching and coaching. That's my goal."

Wilson, 23, is well-known to sports fans in Northwest Arkansas for his ability to shoot the basketball. He was a two-time all-state player at Farmington, where he averaged 29 points per game as a senior and scored a career-high 50 points on Colors Day against Clarksville.

Following two years at Delta State, where he scored 28 points as a sophomore in a tournament game against Valdosta State, Wilson continued to surge as a sharpshooter at Arkansas-Fort Smith. As a senior at UAFS, Wilson led the Lone Star Conference in scoring at 20.4 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range.

Wilson credits his move back to Arkansas from Mississippi with aiding in his development.

"I was sure glad to be back," Wilson said. "Being able to play in front of my family and friends again was important to me."

For 7 1/2 months at least, Wilson will again be away from family and friends while playing basketball in Spain. The situation with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held against her will in Russia, made headlines last week in the United States. But Wilson said he's not worried about going to a foreign country when there is so much instability in the world, especially with the war in Ukraine.

"Spain is about as far away in Europe as you can get with what's going on over there," said Wilson, who signed with Duran International Sports Management team. "I trust my agent. He wouldn't put me in any kind of danger."

Wilson views playing in Europe as a basketball and cultural opportunity, much like in high school when he made two trips to South Africa. South Africa is home to some of the world's largest gold mines, but it's also a country riddled with poverty, especially in the Soweto suburb of Johannesburg.

He said that experience made him even more appreciative of being an American.

"That was the first time I'd ever been out of the country and it was one of the greatest experiences of my life," Wilson said. "It was super eye-opening to see how others have to live and how good we have it here."

Wilson is eager to get on the court in Spain after playing in an NCAA Division II All-Star game in Evansville, Ind. on March 25. He scored eight points in the All-Star game, which was held in conjunction with the Elite Eight and Final Four of the NCAA Division II men's tournament.

"They flew us out there and really took care of us," Wilson said. "It was awesome."

Next stop is Spain, where Wilson will be paid to display his basketball ability in a wide-open, uptempo game.

"In the NBA, you have one or two guys who do all the scoring and the rest of the guys are role players," Wilson said. "In the Euro Leagues, you have a better opportunity to show your true talent. I look forward to it."