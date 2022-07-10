The big brunch





Hundreds of foodies lined up June 25 at The Hall for BrunchFest 2022 supporting The Centers for Youth and Families.

Advanced tickets sold out before the event and a limited number of tickets were available at the door.

Nine area restaurants and the Arkansas Beef Council prepared the brunch samples. Mimosas and other beverages also were available at the family-friendly event.

The Centers' Emerging Leaders young professionals group hosted the event. Mary Claire Hill and Amanda McColey served as co-chairwomen.

The Centers is a nonprofit mental and behavioral health provider with locations in Little Rock and Monticello for children and adults.

"The Centers is committed to meeting the unique and evolving needs of individuals by providing comprehensive, integrated care that promotes physical, emotional and social wellness for all," according to its website.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



