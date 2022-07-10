Tour of Karcher House offers look at restoration





A pop-up tour of the Karcher House in downtown Little Rock was hosted by the Quapaw Quarter Association on June 29.

The house, built by lawyer Blakely D. Turner about 1881, then owned by Andrew Karcher, president of the Karcher Candy Co., was turned into apartments in the early 1970s.

A fire in 2018 destroyed much of the building, but it was bought by business partners Steve Gardner and Gabe Holmstrom and restored as apartments.

The tour was a chance to see the newly rebuilt and restored building before its being occupied by new tenants. An apartment on the first floor held a gallery of photos and information on the Karcher House throughout the years.

Guests enjoyed drinks while touring the three story building which has 13 apartments.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



