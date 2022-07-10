NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Trolley track work to close roadways | City breaks ground for new fire station | Latin singer Chavez to headline series

Trolley track work to close roadways

The city of North Little Rock has told residents to expect road closures due to repairs to trolley tracks downtown, the city announced in a news release.

The city will close off sections of Main Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue as workers repair tracks, beginning tonight. On Tuesday, workers will begin repairing trolley tracks at the intersection of North Maple and West Seventh streets. The repair work will continue through Wednesday night.

Work will take place from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day, with the city setting up detour routes.

City breaks ground for new fire station

City officials broke ground June 30 on what will be a new fire station in Burns Park.

The fire station will be located at 501 West Military Drive, inside the park. It will cost about $2.8 million to build. The fire station will replace the city's current one located at 6550 MacArthur Drive and will feature bedrooms, drive-thru bays and the battalion chief's quarters.

The new fire station will also be connected to the North Little Rock Fire Department Memorial, which is dedicated to those who died in the line of duty. The money is coming from the city's sales tax increase that voters approved in a referendum in 2017.

Latin singer Chavez to headline series

Latin Grammy nominated artist Gina Chavez will headline the Argenta Vive Music Series on July 22.

The free outdoor concert will be held at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The city is encouraging those interested in attending to bring their own seats, as seating will be limited. Chavez was nominated for best pop/rock album at the 2020 Latin Grammys. She is also a 12-time Austin Music Award winner, according to a news release.



