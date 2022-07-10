Trump mulls forgoing Bannon privilege bid

Former President Donald Trump is considering sending a letter to Steve Bannon saying that he is waiving his claim of executive privilege, potentially clearing the way for his former chief strategist to testify before the House select committee investigating the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.

The letter would reiterate that Trump invoked executive privilege in September 2021, when Bannon was first subpoenaed by the House committee. But it would say that the former president is now willing to give up that claim, the validity of which has been disputed, if Bannon can reach an agreement on the terms of an appearance before the panel. The letter was described by three people familiar with it, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter's sensitivity.

Some advisers were seeking to talk Trump out of signing the letter.

Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress in November for refusing to comply with the subpoena. A trial on those charges is scheduled to begin July 18, though Bannon has sought to delay the proceedings.

The committee has argued that claims of executive privilege are not valid for Bannon, who was a private citizen at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. The committee has also said that Bannon, an outspoken advocate of claims that the 2020 election was stolen, was required to respond to the subpoena in some way -- citing claims of privilege on a question-by-question basis instead of by refusing to respond.

"Even if your client had been a senior aide to the President during the time period covered by the contemplated testimony, which he was most assuredly not, he is not permitted by law to the type of immunity you suggest that Mr. Trump has requested he assert," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote to Bannon's attorney in October.

The government has declined to bring contempt charges against other former Trump aides who have also cited executive privilege, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former adviser Dan Scavino.

An attorney for Bannon and a spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since the testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Meadows, several Republicans have come forward to cooperate with the House select committee and more are expected to continue coming forward, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The live and videotaped testimony featured in the committee's case against Trump has so far painted a detailed picture of the former president's efforts to hold on to power at all costs. These public hearings could now continue into August and beyond as investigators accumulate more evidence and new witness testimony, the people familiar with the investigation added.

D.C. SHOOTER SCARE

Heavily armed police on Friday swarmed around the Capitol Hill row house where Bannon lives after receiving a false report that a man with a gun was inside and had shot someone, according to authorities.

Police shut down streets near the Supreme Court and the Capitol for about one hour, prompting fears of an active shooter. Around noon, police reopened the streets after determining that there was no shooting, no weapon, no threat and no victim.

Police initially told reporters that they had encountered a person who claimed to be armed and who appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis, but they found no gun and no one injured. A D.C. police spokeswoman later said someone had called a crisis hotline and reported that a man inside the row house in the 200 block of A Street NE had shot someone and had a firearm.

The spokeswoman said that call appears to have been a "swatting" attempt, a practice in which someone calls in a false report of an emergency or a crisis to draw police to a particular address or person.

Efforts to reach Bannon and his attorneys were not immediately successful Friday afternoon, and police said they did not know if the person who called the hotline knew it was Bannon's residence. The call did not come from Bannon's home, though the caller pointed police to Bannon's address, officials said.

NBC News caught Bannon going into his house shortly after the incident ended. "The police were terrific," he said as he disappeared inside with several other people.

It was not immediately clear if Bannon was home. Jeffery Carroll, an assistant D.C. police chief in charge of the homeland security bureau, said officers walked through the row house and spoke with those inside to ensure it was safe.

"They were a little bit shocked, but obviously they understood why we were there," Carroll told reporters.

Bannon, the former chairman of the conservative news outlet Breitbart News who served during Trump's early months in the White House, has lived in the row house on A Street NE for several years. Some have dubbed the home the "Breitbart Embassy."

The location was last in the news in 2017 when the property's owner, a former member of the Egyptian parliament, sought permission to build a security fence in the designated historic district.

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Hermann, Isaac Stanley-Becker, Josh Dawsey, Jacqueline Alemany, Isaac Arnsdorf and Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.