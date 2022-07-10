Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Rahm Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Raimondo; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; filmmaker Alex Holder, who made a documentary about Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

