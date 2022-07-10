U.S. releases 2nd Alaska project analysis





WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration took a key step toward approving a huge oil drilling project in the North Slope of Alaska, angering environmental activists who said allowing it to go forward would make a mockery of President Joe Biden's climate change promise to end new oil leases.

The ConocoPhillips project, known as Willow and located in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, was initially approved under the Trump administration and was later supported by the Biden administration but was then blocked by a judge who said the environmental review had not sufficiently considered its effects on climate change and wildlife.

On Friday, the Biden administration issued a new environmental analysis.

In that analysis, the Department of the Interior said the multibillion-dollar plan would at its peak produce more than 180,000 barrels of crude oil a day and would emit at least 278 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime from the burning of the oil produced, as well as from construction and drilling activity at the site.

The oil company's plan calls for five drill sites, a processing facility, hundreds of miles of pipelines, nearly 40 miles of new gravel roads, seven bridges, an airstrip and a gravel mine in a region that is home to polar bears, caribou and migratory birds. Project opponents have argued that the development would harm wildlife and produce dangerous new levels of greenhouse gases.

In a statement, the Interior Department said the new analysis included several options, including a reduction in the number of drilling sites as well as an option for "no action" -- or no drilling at all -- and did not represent a final decision on the Willow project. The agency will take comments from the public for 45 days and is likely to make a final decision later this year.

Yet just by issuing the analysis, the Biden administration signaled its support for the project, opponents said. Willow is a priority for Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, a moderate who is frequently the most likely senator to break with her party and support Democratic appointees and some policy compromises.

Murkowski, in a statement, welcomed the move, calling it a "major announcement" and adding that she planned to hold the administration "accountable to their commitment to see this additional environmental review through so that construction can begin this winter."

In a statement, ConocoPhillips said the Willow project would "create employment opportunities for union labor and contribute local tax revenue that benefits communities on the North Slope, as well as significant state and federal tax revenue for many years."

As a candidate, Biden pledged to end new federal oil and gas leasing as he sought to assure younger voters and others concerned about climate change that he would pivot the country away from fossil fuels.

The burning of coal, oil and gas is responsible for putting vast amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, which is leading to dangerous increases in global temperatures.

"Totally furious that @DOI is one pro forma step away from approving the ConocoPhillips Willow project," Christy Goldfuss, senior vice president for energy and environment policy at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank that is strongly supportive of the Biden administration, wrote on Twitter late Friday, using the Department of the Interior's initials.

"This oil and gas project will be a hub for development for DECADES in a place that climate change is rapidly MELTING," she wrote.

Over the past 60 years, Alaska has warmed more than twice as fast as the rest of the United States. Arctic ecosystems are in disarray, sea ice is disappearing, sea levels are rising and the ground is thawing. At one point, ConocoPhillips announced plans to install "chillers" into the permafrost -- which is melting because of climate change -- to keep it solid enough to support the equipment to drill for oil.

The federal judge who last year blocked the project, Sharon L. Gleason of U.S. District Court for Alaska, had sent the decision back to the government to redo. There was no deadline for the Biden administration to reissue a new analysis.

The Willow project is in the northeastern portion of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, an area the federal government set aside for oil and gas development. The initial discovery of oil in the Willow area was made by ConocoPhillips Alaska in 2017, and the company has said the project is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs during peak construction and more than 400 permanent jobs.



