CYCLING

Van Aert captures 8th stage of Tour

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar slightly increased his overall lead.

Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish.

Pogacar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 116-mile route from Dole in eastern France to Lausanne.

"I'm super happy," Van Aert said. "I'm really glad my team put just everything in to chase down the breakaway, and then you have to finish it off.

"It was a pretty tough (final) climb ... really steep, so I had to fight to stay in the wheel of Pogacar and his teammates, but I knew if I could stay in the wheel the sprint was a little bit flatter so I was waiting for that moment."

Pogacar, who won both previous stages, just missed out on a hat trick of victories but extended his advantage to 39 seconds over Jonas Vingegaard and 1:14 ahead of 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

"It was not that far away but it was a fun game today. I maybe hesitated a bit and Van Aert passed me with super speed. For sure it's a little bit disappointment but third place is still great," said Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates.

"I always like sprinting, but when I was younger I was the smallest and almost always the last. So I'm really happy that now, at least when it's going up, I can do a solid sprint in the end, but still not as close as Matthews and Van Aert."

Stage winner Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with start in Dole, France, and finish in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with start in Dole, France, and finish in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



The pack with stage winner Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, climbs towards the finish line during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with start in Dole, France, and finish in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Stage winner Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, celebrates after the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with start in Dole, France, and finish in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



Britain's Fred Wright, left, and Italy's Mattia Cattaneo ride breakaway during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 186.5 kilometers (115.9 miles) with start in Dole, France, and finish in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

