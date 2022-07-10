



Almond-Dillinger

Katherine Dillinger and Kyle Almond exchanged marriage vows June 25 at the Atlanta Trolley Barn Garden. The Rev. Frederick "Tripp" Brogdon III officiated.

She is the daughter of Rellia Dillinger of Edgemont and the late David Dillinger. Her grandparents are the late Mary and James Wilson and the late Sadie and Ottie Dillinger.

He is the son of Connie and Oscar Almond of Fredricksburg, Va. His grandparents are the late Helen and Elmer Roth and the late Loretta and Lewis Almond Jr.

Attending the bride was Jennifer Cauley and attending the groom was Oscar Almond.

A reception was held at the Atlanta Trolley Barn.

The bride received her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and is senior health editor for CNN.com.

The groom received his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina and is a copy editor for CNN.com.

After a wedding trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, the couple will reside in Atlanta.

Butler-Whitley

Amanda Whitley and Jeremy Butler were united in marriage July 9 at the Junior League of Little Rock building. Father Jim Schratz officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Millie and Russell Whitley of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Ellen and Joseph Rosenberger and the late Nancy and Aubrey Whitley.

The groom is the son of Vickie Butler of Conway and the late Michael Butler. His grandparents are LaVeta Bowlin of Conway, the late Frankie Bowlin and the late Katherine and Woodrow Butler.

Attending the bride was Madelyn Whitley Bowman and attending the groom was Bryton Butler.

A reception was held at the Junior League of Little Rock building.

The bride received her master's degree in public history from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and works for a nonprofit organization.

The groom is a project manager with Dassault Falcon Jet LLC.

After a wedding trip to Miami, the couple will reside in Conway.



