WH superintendent: all about connections

Debbie Jones takes note of the way new White Hall School District Superintendent Gary Williams greets his employees daily.

"He is an extremely positive leader," said Jones, beginning her third year as assistant superintendent over curriculum. "He believes in our district and the people who work in this district. He's a great collaborator, so he spends a lot of time asking the right questions about our district, but also remembers to say, 'Good morning! How is your day?' and 'Is there anything else you need from me?' That's a very nice way to launch a new bright face."

To Jones, Williams' greeting words are more than just about making a good first impression.

"I think it's a little deeper than that," Jones said. "I think he wants to know the people he works with. The way he says in almost every conversation we have, 'Relationships matter,' that's a huge impact to me. It's not only relationships between he and I, as we work very closely together, but it's also community member relationships, it's custodial staff and food service. It's with everybody. It's knowing students are first and that we build a strong relationship."

Making connections and building on those into strong relationships have been Williams' first goal since succeeding the retiring Doug Dorris as superintendent on July 1. A native of Marked Tree, the 54-year-old Williams spent the past seven years in the same role in Crossett.

"I just want to learn more about the people in our district and the communities of Redfield and White Hall," Williams said. "I'm still processing and trying to get out. The buildings, a lot of them do not have a bunch of staff right now because of summer break and summer school ending, so it's difficult to see as many as I would like to see, but at the same time I'm getting my handle on a lot of official work in the business office. But that's the important part of what I'm trying to do, is trying to introduce myself, let people know a little bit about me and know I'm here to help and serve and support what we're trying to do here at White Hall."

Beverly Beck, administrative assistant to the superintendent, takes note of her new boss' sincerity.

"It doesn't matter what your job is in the district, he wants to know if everything is going well," Beck said. "He cares. He's very genuine, from what I have gathered. He's passionate about the education field."

Williams will take part in his first regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the central office on Holland Avenue. He takes over as the WHSD is nearing completion of an approximate $25 million building project resulting from a 2.9-mill increase district patrons approved in January 2020. The project includes construction of a new fine arts center and the multipurpose facility that houses the White Hall High football team, the latter opening last year.

Dorris is serving in a volunteer role to oversee the project's completion.

"Doug started this project, but I'm going to lean on him and want him to be involved and help look after that," Williams said. "He's volunteered to do that. I certainly want his help on that because he knows the project and knows what was asked of the project."

Next on Williams' priority list is getting the budgeting process started. The WHSD has hired two new employees in the central office, Tracy Samples as chief financial officer and Missy Smead as co-bookkeeper. Doug Brown remains in the office as a financial consultant.

"As far as the budget, you've got technology that's in good shape," Williams said. "The district was able to get technology up to speed. The ongoing inflationary concerns will have to be addressed before the budget is set."

Williams and his family have settled in White Hall and grown comfortable in their new town, the superintendent said. He and his wife Jeannie took in Fourth of July fireworks at the White Hall Community Center and have taken their dogs to a walking trail at the city park.

Williams' sons, Connor and Cooper, attend Arkansas State and Henderson State universities, respectively. Cooper graduated from Crossett High in May.

Williams' daughter, Anna Claire Sullivan, is a nurse in Jonesboro.

After more than two decades in education across the Arkansas Delta -- Williams took off 6½ years to work in the banking sector -- White Hall could be his last stop.

"I hope so," he said. "I'm not a job hopper. I like stability. I like to come and stay and be at a place. Crossett was home to me for seven years. I could definitely see myself being in White Hall for a while and quite possibly retiring from here."