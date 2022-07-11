300,000 children under 5 get shots

WASHINGTON -- Nearly 300,000 children under 5 have received covid-19 shots in the two weeks since they became available, a slower pace than for older groups. But the White House says that was expected for the eligible U.S. population of about 18 million kids.

Shots for the age group were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on June 18. The first vaccinations didn't begin until several days later because the doses had to be shipped to doctors' offices and pharmacies.

U.S. officials had long predicted that the pace of vaccinating the youngest kids would be slower than for older groups. They expect most shots to take place at pediatricians' offices.

Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctors, White House covid-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters last month. He predicted the pace of vaccination would be far slower than it was for older populations.

"We're going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months," Jha said.

Officials also note there is some hesitance about the need for shots for kids who are far less likely than older age groups to develop serious illness or die from the coronavirus. Parents are being encouraged to talk to the child's doctor for trusted information about the benefits of the vaccines.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey conducted in April found that 1 in 5 parents of children under age 5 said they would get their child vaccinated right away once it was authorized, 38% said they would wait and see and nearly 4 in 10 said they wouldn't get their children vaccinated at all or only if required.

More than 5 million pediatric doses have been shipped to more than 15,000 locations, the White House said, ready for parents and kids to come in.

Still, the rollout hasn't been without hiccups for some parents of babies and toddlers, because of state restrictions on pharmacies and because some doctors are not offering the shots.

Many states bar pharmacies from vaccinating children under 3 years old or require prescriptions for them to do so. In other cases, pharmacies have inadequate staff, space or training to give the shots correctly to the youngest, said Allie Jo Shipman, director of state policy for the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations.

"It's just a more complex situation than it is with your older children and adults," Shipman said.

Some doctors opted not to offer the shots because of cold storage requirements or concern about wasting doses. The vaccine comes in multi-dose vials that must be used within 12 hours after opening.

"They don't want to see vaccine go unused," said West Virginia pediatrician Dr. Lisa Costello, who is working with her state's covid-19 response task force. "You either need to find the number of people to vaccinate for that vial or discard the doses that are left over."

Organizing vaccine times after hours or clustering vaccine appointments are possible solutions doctors are trying, Costello said. And West Virginia has encouraged doctors to go ahead and open the vials even if they have only one patient to vaccinate, she said.

For older children, those 5 to 11 years old, vaccine coverage has varied widely from state to state, from a low of 11% of that age group fully vaccinated in Alabama to 63% in Vermont, according to an analysis of vaccination data through June 29 by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Of the top 10 states for vaccination coverage in the 5 to 11 age group, five are in New England. Of the bottom 10 states, nine are in the South.

The Biden administration said that while the slow pace of vaccination in the youngest group was expected, officials won't be satisfied until as many people as possible receive the protection of vaccines. Parents can use vaccines.gov to search for vaccine providers by location, vaccine brand and age groups vaccinated.

PROBLEMS IN URUGUAY

Meanwhile, Uruguay stopped administering coronavirus vaccines to children under age 13 after a judge ordered Thursday that all inoculations in that age group halt until officials present documents relating to contracts signed with vaccine manufacturers.

Judge Alejandro Recarey issued the injunction under a petition filed by a lawyer who represents a group of anti-vaccine activists.

The vaccinations in children under 13 had been on a voluntary basis, and the government said it will appeal the decision.

Alvaro Delgado, the secretary of the presidency, characterized the halt as a threat to public health.

"We're convinced that it's crazy to suspend voluntary vaccination because it has a strong scientific backing," Delgado said.

Vaccinations for those older than 13 will continue, the Health Ministry said in a news release.

The lawyer who sought the injunction, Maximiliano Dentone, represents anti-vaccine activists who have demanded that contracts with vaccine manufacturers be made public.

The judge ordered the vaccination after receiving on Thursday answers to 18 questions about the safety and chemical composition of the vaccines that was signed by Health Minister Daniel Salinas.

Salinas published an open letter after the ruling strongly defending the government's vaccination plan and criticizing the judge for questioning the safety of vaccines.

"Many Uruguayans under 13 have been able to receive the necessary doses, but others have not," Salinas wrote.

Dentone said the government had failed to present the contracts with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer that he had requested. The government has said a confidentiality clause in the contract prevents it from sharing the document.

The judge is seeking, among other things, to know whether there are clauses in the contracts that promised civil and criminal immunity due to any adverse effects from the vaccines. Recarey also wants information about the chemical composition of the vaccines.

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in Uruguay in recent weeks along with other respiratory infections that are typical of winter months.

As of Thursday, 44% of Uruguayan children between ages 5 and 11 and 75% of those between 12 and 14 have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine, according to Uruguay government data.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Guillermo Garat and Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press.