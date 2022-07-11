Abe’s party triumphs in election

TOKYO -- Two days after Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down at a campaign stop Friday, his Liberal Democratic Party and its allies swept to victory in a parliamentary election that gave them a chance to pursue Abe's long-held ambition of revising Japan's pacifist constitution.

It was the clearest sign that Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, remained a guiding political force.

"I have the responsibility to take over the ideas of former Prime Minister Abe," the current prime minister, Fumio Kishida, told a crowd west of Tokyo on Saturday, the day after Abe's killing, as he campaigned for their party's candidates for the Upper House of Parliament.

The Liberal Democrats and their coalition partners gained enough seats in Sunday's election to form a crucial two-thirds supermajority. They can now amend a clause in the constitution, imposed by postwar American occupiers, that renounces war. That long-held goal would open the door for Japan to become a military power, capable of global leadership.

By early morning today, the Liberal Democrats, together with Komeito, their longtime partner, and other allied parties, had won 87 seats, giving them more than 70% of the Upper House, besting their last supermajority in 2016.

Abe's death appeared to have helped increase voter turnout slightly, to over 52%, up from about 49% in the last Upper House election in 2019.

As returns rolled in, Kishida said he hoped to "gain people's understanding" and "deepen the discussion" about the party's proposal for revising the constitution.





CONDOLENCE VISIT

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned a condolence visit to Japan today after the assassination of Abe, the State Department said Sunday.

Blinken was set to travel to Tokyo today to pay his respects to the former leader and meet with senior Japanese officials before returning to Washington from an Asian tour.

"Secretary Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and to meet with senior Japanese officials," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. "The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger."

Blinken was in Thailand on a pre-scheduled visit and had been in Indonesia on Friday attending a Group of 20 nations' foreign ministers meeting in Bali when Abe was shot and killed. He will be the most senior U.S. official to visit Japan in the aftermath of Abe's death.

On Saturday in Bali, Blinken said Abe's killing was a "tragedy" for the world and, like many other current and former U.S. officials, lauded the former prime minister for his vision.

"Prime Minister Abe was a transformative leader, a statesman, someone of truly global stature," Blinken told reporters. He added that Abe's death had shaken the G-20 meeting with many of his foreign minister colleagues expressing shock and distress at the news.

Shortly after Abe was pronounced dead, Blinken met in Bali with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin to review strategy mainly related to North Korea. In that meeting and again on Saturday, Blinken underscored the importance of the U.S.-Japan relationship.

"The alliance between Japan and the United States has been a cornerstone of our foreign policy for decades and as I said yesterday, Prime Minister Abe really brought that partnership to new heights," he said.

"The friendship between the Japanese and American people is likewise unshakable," Blinken said. "So we're standing with the people of Japan, with the prime minister's family, in the aftermath of a truly, truly appalling act of violence."

Information for this article was contributed by Motoko Rich of The New York Times and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.