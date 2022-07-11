Apologies due

A recent article in the Democrat-Gazette told us that many members of the Arkansas National Guard are on the point of losing pay. The reason, according to a state representative who also served as an officer in the Guard, was the "protection of the force," because "you don't need an epidemic in a platoon or squadron."

I guess the one-time "highest ranking officer in the Arkansas National Guard" is too busy to keep up with the news. Over the past several weeks, New Zealand's prime minister, Canada's prime minister, California's governor, the U.S. secretary of transportation, the U.S. secretary of health and human services, and Anthony Fauci himself all contracted covid-19 and went into isolation, despite each of them having had at least four covid shots. It's been clear for months that the vaccines don't prevent people from contracting covid.

How could a person in so responsible a position make so bogus an assertion about something so obvious?

At this point, no reasonable person can say that the covid pandemic didn't call for heightened caution. It was utterly foolish of my family friend with multiple covid comorbidities to spend long hours on a packed plane in the fall of 2020. And, yes, he ended up in the hospital.

At the same time, it's increasingly clear that no reasonable person can defend the over-reaction to the pandemic. In place of promoting policies designed to guard those truly at risk, many news outlets were addicted to stoking generalized fear, which involved reporting scary numbers without context or nuance. The disease never was a threat to the vast majority of healthy people. Likening covid to the influenza of 1918 was obscene.

By the end of March 2020, we knew that obesity was a key comorbidity that heightened the possibility of death from covid. As uncomfortable as the topic is, the pandemic gave health officials an opportunity to organize a concerted campaign promoting exercise, better eating and stronger cardiovascular systems. Not only did this not happen, but the "experts" encouraged the opposite.

Just when outdoor exercise machines were more needed than ever, authorities in my town taped them up. Just when kids needed fresh air and playgrounds more than ever, the playgrounds were taped up. The community track was locked. Instead of putting precautionary measures in place at gyms, they were completely shuttered.

The predictable result was that, just when we had a powerful reason to confront the obesity problem, especially among children, the lockdowns and related measures ensured that the country actually became more obese. This is what our "health experts" did.

The economic crisis, the mental health crisis, the drug abuse crisis, the suicide crisis, the obesity crisis, the educational crisis, the deep and wide loss of confidence in institutional leadership across the board, the plummeting trust in traditional media and universities, the profound cultural malaise--all of it was made much worse by the covid stampede. Apologies are due from the people who inflicted so much harm on our country in the name of health.

Apologies are due from church leaders who spent years teaching about the courage of Esther and David, only to limply surrender their ministries when threatened by lockdown bureaucrats.

Apologies are due from journalists who became the uncritical mouthpieces of government and joined in silencing the few who raised objections. No matter how often Anthony Fauci contradicted himself, or how often the pronouncements of "health authorities" were proven wrong, a huge swath of the media was always ready to promote the latest official messaging.

Apologies are due from those who bullied into silence anyone who doubted the usefulness of many covid measures with sentimental parables of "love" for others. But it turns out that unnecessarily ruining the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people isn't love. It turns out that consenting to destructive policies that ruin your neighbor's business, while stuffing more cash in the already-bulging pockets of Jeff Bezos, isn't love. Instilling unnecessary anxiety into the hearts of children isn't love. Training people to see one another as walking bags of disease isn't love. Ripping the social fabric to pieces with hysterics over masks and vaccines, even as experts' claims about the effectiveness of both faltered, isn't love.

Apologies are due from care-facility administrators. Of all the evils perpetrated during the covid panic, probably none was worse than rules prohibiting family members from visiting loved ones who were dying in hospice and convalescent homes. Thousands of people were crushed by this revolting policy. Nothing can undo that, but apologies would be nice.

Many, like the state representative now harassing the National Guardsmen, have a powerful interest in not facing what's been done, because one's own collaboration in unnecessary harm inflicted on millions of people is hard to acknowledge.

The economic, psychological, social and educational damage done by the over-reaction to the pandemic will be with us for years. Those who inflicted it on us, along with their enablers in every walk of life, owe the world an apology.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs. His first essay expressing deep doubts about the response to covid appeared in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on March 27, 2020.