Arkansas’ active covid cases increase by 197, Health Department reports

More than 15,000 active cases were being tracked in the state by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday, according to data the department released.

The active case count rose by 197 to 15,125 on Sunday and by 2,541 in the past week. It is the highest recorded in the state since Valentine's Day, when 16,278 cases were active.

Overall the state has recorded 877,380 covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. That number rose by 730 since Saturday and 8,996 in the past week.

The new daily case rolling seven-day average was 1,285 on Sunday. It is the highest seven-day period for cases since Feb. 17.

The state reported 533 recoveries on Sunday for a total of 850,416 since the pandemic started. There have been 6,436 recoveries in the past week.

Hospitalizations increased by more than 25 percent in the past week with 308 reported on Sunday, in comparison to 245 last Sunday. The number increased by one since Saturday, with Sunday typically being a low reporting day. It is the highest hospitalization count since 314 reported on March 8.

Hospitals were seeing less intensive care patients than they did during the same time period in March with 47 recorded Sunday and 93 recorded on March 9. Intensive care patients also dropped by 6 since Saturday and four since last Sunday.

There were seven patients on ventilators as of Sunday, unchanged from Saturday and down by four from last Sunday. There were 51 patients on ventilators March 9.

As of Sunday, there has been 11,608 covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic with no new deaths reported Sunday. There has been 19 deaths in the past week.

The rolling seven-day average for deaths was 2.71 on Sunday. The rolling average was down from last Saturday's average of 3.0.

There were 1,643,815 people fully vaccinated in the state Sunday. The number increased by 175 on Sunday.

The state has given out 770,206 booster shots, with 586 of those given since Saturday.

Pulaski County led the state with 202 cases reported on Sunday, while Sebastian and Craighead counties followed with 36 cases each.