Arkansas' covid cases rise by 678; two fewer hospitalized

An upward trend in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases continued on Monday even as the number of people reported to be hospitalized with the virus fell for the first time in more than a week.

For the third day in a row, the state didn't report any new deaths from the virus.

The death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, remained at 11,608.

The state's count of cases rose Monday by 678.

That was down by 52 from the daily increase on Sunday but almost twice the size of the rise the previous Monday, a number that was likely affected by a slowdown in testing and reporting around the Fourth of July weekend.

Due to lower testing and reporting on weekends generally, the state's daily new case numbers tend to be lowest on Mondays.

Still, the most recent increase was the largest daily rise on a Monday since March 21, when most of the new cases were from a backlog of reports faxed in by providers weeks earlier, during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Besides March 21, the last time the state reported more than 600 new cases on a Monday was Feb. 14.

Already at its highest level since the week ending Feb. 17, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 1,327.

A day after topping 15,000 on Sunday for the first time since February, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 647, to 14,479, as recoveries outnumbered new cases.

After either rising or not changing the previous seven days, the reported number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell Monday by two, to 306.

The number on ventilators, which didn't change a day earlier, rose by one, to eight.

Dropping for the fourth day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by three, to 44.