Arrest warrant names Lafayette County man in fatal 2021 highway crash

STAMPS -- An arrest warrant for negligent homicide has been issued for a Lafayette County man in connection to a fatal vehicle crash that happened in August 2021.

The warrant for Robert Dewayne Gillard was issued Tuesday, according to an affidavit from the Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened Aug. 8, 2021, on U.S. 82 east of Texarkana in Miller County.

Gillard, 34 at the time, was driving a 2002 Ford pickup that collided with a 2014 Ford Expedition driven by Katie Rose Morris, 28, of Magnolia, according to the affidavit.

Gillard was seriously injured in the crash and taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. His minor passenger was also injured and taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, also in Texarkana, Texas.

The front passenger in Morris' vehicle, Kevin Charles Morris, 39, was killed in the crash. A toddler in the back seat was injured, according to the report.

According to the Arkansas State Police report, Gillard's vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane approaching the other vehicle head-on. Both vehicles steered to the left, according to the report. Gillard's vehicle drove into the ditch and struck two mailboxes.

Gillard then allegedly overcorrected his vehicle to the right and back onto the road. Morris also attempted evasive measures, according to the report, and steered left. The two vehicles collided head-on near the center of the westbound lane, according to the report.

Gillard was unable to provide a statement due to his injuries, according to the affidavit. However, with the assistance of the Bowie County, Texas, prosecuting attorney's office, blood samples were taken from Gillard while he was at St. Michael.

The samples were sent to the state Crime Laboratory. The investigating state police trooper left the agency a couple of months later, according to the affidavit, and that resulted in a delay in the investigation. State police Lt. Jamie Gravier began to review some of the cases and in early 2022 was able to review the toxicology results from Gillard. According to the affidavit, the report showed positive results for narcotics, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

The toxicologist with the crime lab could testify the substances were actively circulating through Gillard's blood stream at the time the sample was taken.

This information, along with evidence documented in the collision report, substantiated Gravier's belief that Gillard was intoxicated at the time of the crash and responsible for the death of Morris, according to the affidavit.



